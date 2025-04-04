Why Do Some Pickup Trucks Have Lights On The Roof? Here's What They're For.

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's not uncommon to see pickup trucks with either factory-installed or aftermarket lights on their roofs on American roads, although they may appear intimidating and perplexing to those unaware of their use. These lights are called clearance lamps or cab marker lights, and they actually serve various purposes. Many heavy-duty pickup trucks come equipped with this feature as part of their standard or optional trim packages. For instance, the Ford F-450 Super Duty models have them as standard. Some trims of the Ram 2500 and 3500 and the Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD and 3500HD also have them as standard, while the other trims can have the lights added for an additional price.

Advertisement

Cab marker lights are more often than not added not for their aesthetic appeal but because of federal regulations. The Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS) indicate that vehicles over 80 inches (2032 mm) in width must have clearance lamps to improve their visibility to other drivers, particularly in low-light conditions. Because of this directive, larger pickup trucks, including the dually models, have these lights on the roof as a standard safety feature. Though the rule does not apply to smaller pickup trucks, like the Chevrolet Colorado, whose 2025 model we recently reviewed, and the feature-packed Toyota Tacoma, owners can still choose to install them for stylistic and practical reasons.

Advertisement