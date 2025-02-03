6 Of The Coolest Features Of The 2025 Toyota Tacoma

The TRD Pro is one of the top trims available in the Tacoma lineup, and is geared up for off-roading. It offers all sorts of suspension and hardware updates that keep it going on the roughest trails you're likely to encounter, but also gets quite a few nice touches on the inside. The TRD Pro's IsoDynamic seats are a unique feature only available on the TRD Pro that use shock absorbers to stabilize the front seats. The shocks use an air-over-oil setup and are meant to keep the driver and front passenger firmly planted on the bumpiest terrain.

Toyota says these seats help keep the driver's field of view steady and reduce fatigue on rugged trails. The suspension on these seats controls lateral movement, absorbing some of the bumping and jostling that drivers typically experience on off-road trails. While they might seem like a gimmick at first, our review of the 2024 Tacoma TRD Pro revealed that these seats are anything but. They can handle 1.5 inches of travel and can be adjusted to driver preferences. The IsoDynamic seats are also heated and ventilated for maximum comfort. Just about the only thing they're missing is a massage function — which would honestly feel a bit out of place on a truck like the Tacoma. There is one small drawback, though. With all the extra hardware, the IsoDynamic seats are pretty large and encroach on the legroom in back.

