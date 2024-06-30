All About Rock Lights And Why You May Want To Add Them To Your Truck

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Given the ongoing spike in SUV sales, there are more drivers than ever looking for adventure off the beaten path. However, most casual off-roaders don't take their modern, off-road SUVs too far from the familiarity of paved streets. Few will take a sport vehicle into the wild, and even fewer will risk traveling unpaved roads after sundown. Nighttime off-roading is a hobby that is, arguably, best left to the more hardcore 4x4 enthusiasts of the world.

If you're set on off-roading after dark, powerful lighting rigs are essential to keeping safe on the nighttime trails. You'll definitely want to outfit your 4x4 vehicle with bright headlights and roof-mounted lighting arrays to make sure you can actually see the road ahead when you're trailing past sundown. Many drivers also choose to have a spotlight handy so they can highlight specific sections of a trail or a rock face.

However, if you want to take your off-roading safety measures to the next level, rock lights can be a great way to illuminate the path when you're traversing the trail at night. While some vehicles are ready to go off-roading fresh off the lot, others need a bit of maintenance before they're ready to hit the path. If you're unfamiliar with rock lights, here's all you need to know about them.