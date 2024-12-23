What Makes A Truck A Dually? (And How It's Different From A Regular Pickup)

Have you ever been out driving on the highway, when suddenly, a massive silhouette passes you by? It's not quite a big-rig truck, but it's certainly a whole lot bigger than an ordinary pickup truck, potentially with quite a hefty load hitched to the rear. No, it's not some kind of mysterious truck tank — you've just stood in the shadow of a heavy-duty dually truck.

A dually, or a dual rear-wheel truck (DRW) if you prefer the official nomenclature, is a particularly heavy-duty offshoot of a regular pickup truck. While these trucks aren't quite the same hauling-optimized beasts you'd expect to see lugging around massive grocery store deliveries, for instance, they're about as close as you can get while still technically being a regular non-commercial motor vehicle. There are a couple of defining factors that separate dually trucks from their smaller counterparts, but the main thing is that they have more wheels than normal in the back.