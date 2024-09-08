15 Lightweight Travel Trailers Even A Tesla Can Tow

Towing a trailer with a Tesla? Sure, why not! Tesla's Model X has a towing capacity of 5,000 pounds under the proper conditions, matching that of many minivans, smaller SUVs (a Toyota 4Runner can tow up to 5,000 pounds), and some sedans.

The Model Y is also similar to the Model X with regard to towing abilities, but its the capacity is much lower at 3,500 pounds. That means it'll need the right tires (inflated to the appropriate psi), the tow package installed, and probably recharging often. It's doable, though — if you have the right trailer.

Even if you're not driving a Model X, many smaller vehicles can tow a trailer. However, weight is often the biggest concern if you don't own a larger pickup with a high tow rating. Fortunately, there are plenty of smaller travel trailers under 5,000 pounds.

Given all the options out there, here's an important caveat: as someone who generally does not love camping and prefers to have running water available, I'm not including lightweight travel trailers without indoor facilities. Because if you don't have a bathroom, you might as well throw a tent in the back of your Model X and call it good.

Note that while the unloaded vehicle weight (UVW) is a trailer's base weight, adding fluids and camping gear will increase your actual towing weight. Plus, the tongue or hitch weight limit of your vehicle will also impact what size trailer you can tow.