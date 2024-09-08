15 Lightweight Travel Trailers Even A Tesla Can Tow
Towing a trailer with a Tesla? Sure, why not! Tesla's Model X has a towing capacity of 5,000 pounds under the proper conditions, matching that of many minivans, smaller SUVs (a Toyota 4Runner can tow up to 5,000 pounds), and some sedans.
The Model Y is also similar to the Model X with regard to towing abilities, but its the capacity is much lower at 3,500 pounds. That means it'll need the right tires (inflated to the appropriate psi), the tow package installed, and probably recharging often. It's doable, though — if you have the right trailer.
Even if you're not driving a Model X, many smaller vehicles can tow a trailer. However, weight is often the biggest concern if you don't own a larger pickup with a high tow rating. Fortunately, there are plenty of smaller travel trailers under 5,000 pounds.
Given all the options out there, here's an important caveat: as someone who generally does not love camping and prefers to have running water available, I'm not including lightweight travel trailers without indoor facilities. Because if you don't have a bathroom, you might as well throw a tent in the back of your Model X and call it good.
Note that while the unloaded vehicle weight (UVW) is a trailer's base weight, adding fluids and camping gear will increase your actual towing weight. Plus, the tongue or hitch weight limit of your vehicle will also impact what size trailer you can tow.
What to know about towing with smaller cars
Not every car can tow every trailer, even if the numbers match up. For example, the Model X's specs have some limitations beyond UVW or GVWR (gross vehicle weight rating) listed on your travel trailer. While Tesla doesn't seem to advertise it, MotorTrend says the Model X has a tongue (aka hitch) weight of up to 500 pounds.
Exceeding the hitch weight is not only dangerous, it can also void your Tesla's warranty or damage the hitch. The same applies to other smaller vehicles with low towing and hitch capacities. In this list of lightweight travel trailers, we skipped all the models or floor plans with a sub-5,000 pound UVW but a tongue weight of over 500 pounds.
Many vehicles also have a maximum payload, which will include your passengers, gear inside the vehicle, the travel trailer, and the gear/fluids in said travel trailer. Exceeding your vehicle's payload will, of course, have consequences in terms of wear and tear and mileage.
Since it is an electric vehicle, you'll undoubtedly lose some miles on your Tesla Model X's range while towing. Not only that, but you should also explore safety chains and other essentials for towing a camper. Once you've done your research and compared the specifications, there's no reason why you can't tow one of these lightweight trailers with a capable smaller car — even a Model X.
Scamp 13-foot Layout 2
While new models come out all the time, Scamp's 13-foot trailer is the lightest-weight trailer available right now. Granted, the exact weight is hard to come by per floorplan, but a 13-foot Standard (without a bathroom) starts at 1,500 pounds, with a tongue weight of 200 pounds.
The Layout 2, which is the other Standard 13-foot Scamp option, is the same size but obviously, the addition of a toilet and shower (plus black water tank) adds more weight. As far as how much weight, JD Power says older 13-foot Scamp models were 1600 pounds, well under the towing capacity of a Tesla Model X or other smaller SUV. The Scamp might not have the flashiest interior, but it's not terrible, either.
Mini campers are generally the most affordable travel trailers, too. You'll have to contact Scamp for specific pricing, but according to the brand's website, a 2024 Scamp 13-foot Layout 2 sold for around $27,000.
Forest River R-Pod RP-171
Forest River has many under-5,000-pound trailers, but the R-Pod is undoubtedly its smallest and lightest. At 2,529 pounds UVW and a hitch weight of 360 pounds, the R-Pod RP-171 is a 19-foot travel trailer with all the amenities you need for a weekend (or longer) away.
Forest River calls its R-Pod travel trailers "affordable luxury," and this line includes a handful of layout options. Comparing all the 19-foot trailers, the RP-171 layout seems to be the lightest without skimping on amenities, but all offer similar equipment with different style and configuration options.
Forest River doesn't specify how many the trailer sleeps, but with a queen-size bed and a fold-down dinette, at least two adults and a kid or two could fit comfortably. On the more affordable side of the travel trailer gamut, an RP-171 runs about $29,000.
Gulf Stream Vintage Cruiser
Gulf Stream is another RV brand with multiple options for adventurers with a lack of towing capacity. Of all the Vintage Cruiser floorplans, Gulf Stream's 17RWD is the lightest-weight at 2,567 pounds and a hitch weight of 240 pounds.
If you have your heart set on another floor plan, there's good news: 12 other Vintage Cruiser options have a UVW under 5,000 pounds. At 20 feet long, this is one of the larger travel trailers you'll find at such a low weight. The 17RWD has two sleeping areas and can fit at least two or three people.
Keeping in mind that you'll have more weight than that in the trailer when it's loaded, you may be able to find a perfectly luxurious floor plan that is still towable by your Model X. That said, the 17RWD starts at around $36,000, so temper your expectations with your budget as you scale up in size and amenities.
Gulf Stream Vista Cruiser
Gulf Stream's next lightweight travel trailer weighs in at 2,567 pounds with a hitch weight of 240 pounds. The Vista Cruiser is the Vintage Cruiser's slightly less luxurious sibling, with only a few differences in amenities and styling.
For example, the Vista Cruiser has laminated flooring instead of vinyl, and the Vintage Cruiser has nice touches like a tile backsplash in the kitchen and "designer" window treatments. The extent of the differences is best explored by comparing the specifications, as the floor plans are more or less the same — right down to the base weights and size specifications.
A 17RWD Vista Cruiser's budget-conscious design also helps in the sticker price department; a Gulf Stream Vista Cruiser 17RWD costs about $32,000. If you can't decide between the Vintage and Vista, it's easy to skip the design package of the Vintage in favor of saving a few thousand dollars.
Forest River Rockwood Geo Pro G15RDG
Another Forest River offering, the Rockwood Geo Pro, has a starting weight of 2,883 pounds and a hitch weight of 325 pounds. Rockwood Geo Pro models vary, but the G15RDG is the lightest one with a bathroom on board. It measures just over 16 feet and includes both a bunk and a U-dinette that converts to a sleeping area.
There's nothing super flashy on the Geo Pro, except that most models have plenty of storage and onboard solar panels, but you won't notice anything lacking, either. Sought-after features on most floor plans include outdoor kitchens plus interior appliances like a convection microwave and a cooktop.
Given Forest River's penchant for utility, it's not surprising that this trailer is on the lower end of the price spectrum; fork over a cool $25,000 and you can tow one home with your Model X.
Lance 1475
Once best known for cabover campers, Lance has its own lightweight trailer contributions, and they might be some of the comfiest and coziest. Lance proclaims that the 1475 travel trail is the brand's lightest towable; at 2,905 pounds and a hitch rating of 315 pounds, this one's an easy tow for sure.
What's great about the Lance 1475 is that it lets you bring the most important comforts of home. The 19-foot, 8-inch-long travel trailer includes a full-sized bathroom, comfortable lounge chairs (or choose a sofa-bed slide-out), swivel tables, and a generously-sized main bed. This model might be best for mature adults versus families with multiple kids simply because the floor space is lacking, while the other amenities are sought-after.
You will pay more for the cozy feel of a Lance 1475 compared to other brands, but at this size, a price tag of around $43,000 is understandable if not super palatable to budget-conscious campers.
Gulf Stream Trail Boss
Gulf Stream's next lightweight travel trailer entry starts at 1,510 pounds (that's without restroom facilities), with a well-equipped trailer coming in at 2,120 pounds with a hitch weight of 320 pounds. The Trail Boss comes in four floor plans, and the 160FK at 15 feet, 6 inches is the smallest with a bathroom included.
The Trail Boss definitely lives up to its name, with rugged tires and a go-anywhere style. Despite the smaller footprint, each Trail Boss comes with plenty of storage, and the 160FK's sleeping area is a U-shaped dinette that converts to a bed (there is only one bed though). If you're just after the basics and don't want to lose too much in mileage on your Model X or any other vehicle, a Trail Boss could be a perfect fit.
Gulf Stream's Trail Boss 160FK has an MSRP of $38,000, making it a pricier purchase for most campers — but a must for anyone interested in off-roading and truly roughing it.
Keystone Coleman 17B
Keystone is a well-known trailer manufacturer in the RVing industry, but the brand also bought out classic camping brand Coleman (under Dutchmen) years ago. With a reputation for crafting family-friendly accommodations on wheels, Keystone offers the Coleman 17B, a 20-foot, 6-inch trailer, at 3,088 pounds with a hitch weight of 398 pounds. Capable of sleeping six guests, the Coleman 17B is the smallest of the series and has an equally diminutive price tag.
You can get a Coleman 17B for as little as $16,000, or scale up in both size and cost and get a different floor plan with features like a sofa and extra square footage. Coleman is known for a long history of no-frills, family-focused camping trailers, and this one doesn't disappoint. We can only hope it will last as long as the Colemans of yesteryear.
Palomino Puma Ultra Lite 16BHX
Palomino's lightweight entry that's towable with a Model X has a clean and modern feel that may not be as futuristic as a Tesla, but delivers the comfort and features you're after. At 3,144 pounds and a hitch weight of 370 pounds, the Ultra Lite lives up to its name. The trailer measures 21 feet, 6 inches and has plenty of room for guests.
Two bunk beds, a dinette, and a queen bed offer sleeping space for at least five people, and closets and hidden storage spaces keep your floor space clear. Other floor plans with similar weights are also available; for example, models with a slide out add around 600 pounds to the UVW.
The Puma Ultra Lite 16BHX has an MSRP of about $35,000, but some sales have pegged this model at closer to $28,000.
Airstream Bambi 16RB
Airstream has quite the reputation in the RVing industry, so it's not surprising that the manufacturer offers a super-lightweight trailer for enthusiasts. However, this is one of the most expensive yet smallest trailers out there, so beware if you're a budget buyer. Yet once you've paid for your Model X, you might find that maintenance costs are pretty low — leaving room in your budget for the Airstream's $61,000-plus price tag.
Airstream's Bambi 16RB is 16 feet long, weighs in at 3,150 pounds, and has a hitch rating of 475 pounds. That's quite close to the Model X's limit (and likely the hitch limits of other similarly sized vehicles), so pay attention to the specs if you decide to buy.
As far as amenities, the Bambi has a wet bath, two sleeping areas to accommodate four people, and — of course — has that classic silver bullet styling Airstream is known for.
Winnebago Micro Minnie 1708FB
Winnebago is another well-known name in the RVing industry, but generally, the brand is recognized for its motorhomes. In this case, the Micro Minnie is a competitive option in the lightweight class, with the 1708FB weighing in at 3,360 pounds with a hitch weight of 340 pounds.
At 19 feet, 5 inches long, the 1708FB Micro Minnie is the shortest floor plan in the lineup, although the 1700BH is slightly lighter (albeit with a higher hitch weight). It has no slide but includes a near-queen-size bed and a convertible dinette.
A Micro Minnie is not for micro-budgets, however; a Minnie starts at over $36,000 MSRP, with the 1708FB specifically costing at least $39,000. You can also get a Micro Minnie FLX (starting at around $64,000) that includes a slide out (and optional sleeper sofa) and a larger shower. Take note that the Micro Minnie FLX weighs about 4,177 pounds and has a hitch weight of 486 pounds.
Dutchmen Kodiak Cub
Dutchmen offers multiple Kodiak Cub floor plans with UVW under 5,000 pounds, starting with the 162BH at 3,455 pounds and a hitch weight of 394 pounds. The lightest Cub is 20 feet, 11 inches long and sleeps four to five people with a queen bed, two bunk beds, and a convertible booth dinette. For families, this might be one of the best options to tow with a smaller vehicle.
A skylight in the shower and a larger refrigerator (10 cubic feet) helps the Cub 162BH feel larger than it is, but other models do have more square footage and even slide outs at slightly higher UVW. Pricing on a Kodiak Cub starts at around $34,000 MSRP and ranges up to nearly $40,000 for a nearly-24-foot option.
Jayco Jay Flight SLX 175BHW
Interestingly, Jayco's lightest-weight travel trailer is its Jay Flight, not its Jay Feather Micro, though the brand has many models that come in at well under 5,000 pounds. A 2025 Jay Flight SLX 175BHW appears to be the lightest-weight travel trailer in the lineup, starting at 3,150 pounds with a hitch weight of 305 pounds.
In a relatively small package measuring 22 feet, 1 inch, the SLX 175BHW has a full bathroom, two bunk beds, a dinette, and a queen bed and can sleep up to six people. A brand-new Jay Flight is also easy on the budget; MSRP starts at around $21,000.
If a Jay Flight isn't quite your speed, consider other lower-weight options like some Jay Feather Micro or Jay Feather Air floor plans, but read the weight ratings carefully.
Oliver Legacy Elite
Oliver is a sustainable company with values that might align with those of electric car drivers, even if the color option doesn't match your Model X. An Oliver Legacy Elite travel trailer weighs about 3,700 pounds with a tongue weight of 370 pounds. This model measures 18 feet, 5 inches long, and it's only 6.5 feet wide on the outside, which is the narrowest of all these lightweight models.
The one potential drawback of the sustainably-designed Oliver Legacy Elite is that its price tag starts at almost $70,000 MSRP. There is, however, a tax credit available to buyers, and Oliver swears that its RVs will last for generations, so it's possible you'll get your money's worth over a few decades. Oliver also claims this travel trailer is easy to tow, which is a perk when driving a smaller SUV.
Starcraft Autumn Ridge 19BH
Camping enthusiasts will no doubt recognize Starcraft for its long-lasting popup campers of yesteryear. Fortunately, Starcraft's reputation for quality has continued with its lightweight Autumn Ridge campers. A 2025 Autumn Ridge 19BH is the lightest floor plan in the lineup, with a weight of 3,520 pounds, a tow hitch weight of 385 pounds, and an external length of 22 feet, 4 inches.
The surprisingly spacious Autumn Ridge can sleep up to six people and even has room for a tub, albeit a small one, but that's one feature most smaller and lighter trailers won't have. Prices for a Starcraft Autumn Ridge begin at just over $24,000. Longer and heavier Autumn Ridge floor plans include more interior space by way of slide outs, but a smaller Starcraft is your best bet for a smaller vehicle with a low towing capacity.