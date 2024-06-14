How Much Do Mini Campers Cost, And Can You Really Live In One?
There are some cool RVs out there that come with some wild features — some are even big enough to fit a king-size bed and a full couch. However, the bigger the RV, the fewer options you have to park it. For example, a smaller camper can fit into the tighter spaces in the backwoods whereas sometimes a bigger RV can't even make it down the washboard road. So, there is convenience to a smaller living space.
These smaller-style campers are considered lightweight, usually weighing between 400 and 2,000 pounds. That means you don't need a giant truck to haul your travel trailer across the country — although, we do highly recommend you follow the towing capacity allowance for your towing vehicle, especially if you're going into higher elevations. Typically, a vehicle will lose 3% of its power per 1,000 feet of elevation gain. Mini campers also don't usually come with all the frills of a Class A RV. There are no slides and the beds are pretty small and basic.
That said, smaller campers give you the opportunity to live, well, small. If you've been considering downsizing your living space and all the stuff that comes with it, it may be a good fit for you. However, the question remains — can you actually live comfortably in a mini camper? Further, if that's a route you want to take, how much will it cost to invest in your new tiny home on wheels?
Buying a new mini camper
Mini campers tend to be a lot cheaper than full-sized RVs. At Camping World, a fifth wheel can run you anywhere between $40,000 to 60,000, whereas a smaller camper will often have a smaller price tag. Keep in mind, though, that the more accessories added to a camper, the more expensive it can get. Additionally, brands like TAXA Outdoors have items like the 2025 Cricket mini camper ready to build and reserve, but their starting price is $34,500.
Depending on what kind of small camper you're looking for and how exactly you want to live out of it will determine the style of the camper. Teardrop styles are popular, and some people do live out of them — though there is considerably limited space and no bathroom or kitchen. inTech offers its Luna Rover Teardrop camper starting at around $22,800, depending on the dealership. You also have the option of browsing through Camping World's vast selection of RVs. In terms of its smaller campers, there is the popular Coleman Rubicon, which comes at a decent sale price of $13,999.
However, if you plan to live in your camper full-time, it's important to consider the RV's materials. If the camper is made out of a lot of wood and you plan on camping in wet climates, you may find mildew and wet wood starting to form. Molded fiberglass campers are a good option because they can slow down depreciation and can withstand major wear and tear in daily driving and living. They do tend to run a little higher than your teardrops and standard campers, though. For instance, a brand new 2024 13ft Scamp with a bathroom costs $24,555.
Purchasing a used mini camper
Of course, you always have the option of buying a used camper from places like Facebook Marketplace or other websites for buying and selling RVs like RV Trader and Fiberglass RV For Sale. As these items are used and depreciated in value, you'll typically find mini campers for much cheaper than you would buying them brand new from the factory's assembly line. That said, newer models do tend to be priced high by people trying to make back as much of their money as they can.
On Fiberglass RV For Sale, you'll find tons of mini fiberglass campers of all years available. As of this writing, there is a 2004 13ft Scamp Deluxe Trailer with the bathroom feature for only $14,000, as well as a 1973 Boler for $8,500 if you want to go a bit retro. While those listings might end up going quickly, I found my 2001 13ft Scamp from the same website for only $7,900, so it is definitely possible to find good deals.
However, it's important to understand that on top of the money you'll be putting down for the camper, there may be some expenses for renovations and any additions to help make living in it more comfortable. My Scamp needed the whole floor replaced due to water damage, and everything on the inside was redone. Additionally, solar, batteries, a memory foam mattress, plus much more were added, which rounded up to a cost of nearly an extra $5,000. Every camper has different needs, though — for both the RV and the person living in it.
Can you live in a mini camper?
To put it simply, yes! Currently, I am living off-grid in my Scamp as a nomad, and I am very comfortable. However, that doesn't mean it's all good all the time. Just like anything else, as there are pros, there will always be cons to the living arrangements. No matter if you're traveling to campgrounds or staying on a friend's land, you'll need to consider your location alongside the weather. If you're parked on grass and dirt, when it rains, you may find mud being dragged into your camper. However, if you're parked on a concrete pad, bad weather conditions will be easier to handle.
You'll also need to considerably downsize from a house to a mini camper, and let me tell you, it's not easy. Unless you plan on budgeting for a storage unit payment every month to hold your belongings, you'll need to find another place to put all your stuff or sell everything. However, being minimalist, you may come to learn that you do not need as many belongings as you once believed. Additionally with a downsize of space and belongings comes less time spent cleaning and organizing.
Something else you'll need to consider is how you access standard amenities like water, electricity, and even internet. If you're plugged into shore power and a water spigot, you'll be good there, but internet is usually weak at campgrounds. You could purchase T-Mobile Home Internet Away or Starlink Roam, but we recommend you do extra research to decide what's best for you.
Tips for living in a mini camper
Living in a small camper, especially if there's more than one person, can turn into a challenge. However, there are multiple things that you can do to help make the living space more accommodating and comfortable.
For starters, make sure to declutter and keep it clean. You don't need to fall prey to a junk drawer in your camper as you would in a house — and if you feel you still need a catch-all drawer, use small bins to keep everything organized. With such a small space, everything needs to have a place. Additionally, to help keep your area clean, put a mat at the entrance both outside and inside to catch any dirt and debris your shoes may be dragging around.
You can also make the space feel a bit more homey with certain pieces of decor and lighting. Mirrors are a great way to make the space feel bigger. I myself have fairy lights lining around the ceiling to give it a comfy feel at night. However, there are many other essential accessories for your mini camper to help you make the most out of living in it full-time.