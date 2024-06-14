How Much Do Mini Campers Cost, And Can You Really Live In One?

There are some cool RVs out there that come with some wild features — some are even big enough to fit a king-size bed and a full couch. However, the bigger the RV, the fewer options you have to park it. For example, a smaller camper can fit into the tighter spaces in the backwoods whereas sometimes a bigger RV can't even make it down the washboard road. So, there is convenience to a smaller living space.

These smaller-style campers are considered lightweight, usually weighing between 400 and 2,000 pounds. That means you don't need a giant truck to haul your travel trailer across the country — although, we do highly recommend you follow the towing capacity allowance for your towing vehicle, especially if you're going into higher elevations. Typically, a vehicle will lose 3% of its power per 1,000 feet of elevation gain. Mini campers also don't usually come with all the frills of a Class A RV. There are no slides and the beds are pretty small and basic.

That said, smaller campers give you the opportunity to live, well, small. If you've been considering downsizing your living space and all the stuff that comes with it, it may be a good fit for you. However, the question remains — can you actually live comfortably in a mini camper? Further, if that's a route you want to take, how much will it cost to invest in your new tiny home on wheels?