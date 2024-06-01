T-Mobile Home Internet Away Vs Starlink Roam: Which Plan Is Best For You?

If you live somewhere somewhat remote, beyond where cable and fiber optic companies consider it worth running service to, then your options for broadband internet service are fairly limited. At that point, you can either go with a cellular internet from a carrier best known for mobile phone service or a satellite internet provider. Neither is perfect, with both having higher latency than fully hardwired broadband, but both technologies have seen major improvements in recent years, with the rise of 5G helping the cellular side and low-Earth orbit satellites improving satellite internet's response times, putting it in line with 5G.

However, if your use case involves frequently using the service away from your registered home address, then the leaders in this space require that you subscribe to a higher tier to use it on your frequent camping or RV trips. In particular, T-Mobile offers the T-Mobile Home Internet Away plan, while Elon Musk's Starlink offers satellite service for nomads in its Starlink Roam plan. Depending on your specific use case, especially what you're planning on using your internet connection for, each has positives and negatives over the other. This also goes for how much you have budgeted for your wireless internet service, as Starlink requires the purchase of expensive hardware while T-Mobile bundles its required access point. With all of that in mind, let's take a look at what each of these services have to offer and how they stack up against each other.