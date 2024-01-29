How Much Does Starlink Cost, And Is It Worth It?
Despite the 5.3 billion connected souls around the globe, thanks to the wonders of technology, some places in the world have either very limited or no internet access. Apart from sending cars to outer space, one of the divisions at Elon Musk's SpaceX aimed to provide high-speed internet no matter where you are. This started back in 2014 — a decade has passed, and Starlink is now a viable option for anybody seeking connectivity while being off the grid.
How Starlink works is quite impressive, as it operates through a constellation of 4,519 low-Earth orbit satellites, as reported by Space.com. Available in over 60 countries and boasting more than two million active users as of 2023, this service has metamorphosed into more than just a nice-to-have concept. With a one-time installation for the user terminal, Starlink has plans ranging from the low hundreds to five grand a month for ultimate on-the-go connectivity.
This golden ticket to the internet anywhere on the planet, however, comes at an added premium compared to the run-of-the-mill internet providers we are familiar with. Fortunately, Starlink has a slew of plans that fit various requirements — but is it even a service that would yield you any benefits other than a few boasting rights in the Himalayas?
Starlinks various plans and their costs
As of 2024, Starlink has a streamlined selection of plans fit for personal and business needs. Every plan requires a one-time hardware installation that is also contingent on your requirements. Depending on how fast your internet needs to be, there is a healthy range of upload and download speeds that Starlink provides.
Starlink's standard Resident plan offers unlimited internet at speeds ranging from 25-100 Mbps and costs $120 per month with a $599 hardware installation. The Priority plan is best suited for small businesses, in which you get unlimited standard data with the option to add priority data packs. These start at $140 per month for 40GB of data and up to $500 for 2TB. To keep up with higher download speeds of 40-220 Mbps, you'll need to opt-in for Starlink's Flat High Performace setup, which will run you a cool $2,500.
The Mobile plan provides unlimited mobile data for $150 or $200 per month, depending on your needs. You can add 50GB of priority data for an extra $250 per month. This option offers a stable connection for slower movements up to 10mph. Due to the nature of roaming internet, the regular Mobile plan only offers 5-50 Mbps of speed. The Mobile Priority subscription requires a $2,500 hardware setup cost and a whopping $250 per month for priority 50GB mobile data. Offering speeds from 40-220 Mbps, this tier is perfect for ocean or emergency rescue scenarios.
Is it worth paying the premium?
Acting as a beacon of hope in the most remote of places, Starlink's technology does have its place in the market. Taking into consideration its global coverage, flexibility in plans, and unlimited standard data — there's nothing quite like Starlink. For those residing in remote locations where broadband not only costs a fortune but is measured in kilobytes per second, it is worth paying the slight premium every month and the hefty one-time hardware installation. For urban dwellers who have access to ISPs left, right, and center, however, this wouldn't be the brightest of decisions unless you regularly go on trips to the ends of the earth.
Starlink also offers a free 30-day return period if things don't turn out in your favor. While you cannot cancel an ongoing plan mid-way, at least the monthly payment structure leaves a lot of space for versatility. Overall, if you are in Starlink's target audience, you already know how priceless good connectivity and speeds are in the middle of nowhere.