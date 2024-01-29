How Much Does Starlink Cost, And Is It Worth It?

Despite the 5.3 billion connected souls around the globe, thanks to the wonders of technology, some places in the world have either very limited or no internet access. Apart from sending cars to outer space, one of the divisions at Elon Musk's SpaceX aimed to provide high-speed internet no matter where you are. This started back in 2014 — a decade has passed, and Starlink is now a viable option for anybody seeking connectivity while being off the grid.

How Starlink works is quite impressive, as it operates through a constellation of 4,519 low-Earth orbit satellites, as reported by Space.com. Available in over 60 countries and boasting more than two million active users as of 2023, this service has metamorphosed into more than just a nice-to-have concept. With a one-time installation for the user terminal, Starlink has plans ranging from the low hundreds to five grand a month for ultimate on-the-go connectivity.

This golden ticket to the internet anywhere on the planet, however, comes at an added premium compared to the run-of-the-mill internet providers we are familiar with. Fortunately, Starlink has a slew of plans that fit various requirements — but is it even a service that would yield you any benefits other than a few boasting rights in the Himalayas?