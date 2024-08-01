Toyota 4Runner Towing Capacity: How Many Pounds Can Each Generation Safely Tow?

Toyota is a name recognized far and wide in the automobile world, having produced all kinds of vehicles since the mid-1930s. In that time, car enthusiasts have seen some of the best Toyotas ever designed hit the road, each bringing with them something new to the table. One of the standout models from the brand is the Toyota 4Runner, which was introduced in 1983 and has become known as a sturdy, tough sport utility vehicle throughout its decades in production. As such, they're very capable at towing, with each generation safely lugging around differing load sizes.

Kicking things off with the first 4Runner generation, spanning from 1983 to 1989, estimates put the towing capacity between 2,500 to 3,500 lbs. Moving into the second generation from 1990 to 1995, the towing capacity remains pretty much the same at around 3,500 lbs. As for the third generation from 1996 to 2002, the 4Runner received a major boost with the towing capacity increasing to 5,000 lbs. The 2003 to 2009 fourth generation, depending on the model, could range anywhere from 5,000 to 7,300 lbs based on the hardware involved. Unfortunately, the fifth generation from 2009 to 2024 let some towing capacity go, ending up in the range of 4,700 to 5,000 lbs.

With the sixth 4Runner generation on the horizon, what can Toyota enthusiasts expect from it in terms of towing capacity?