Toyota 4Runner Towing Capacity: How Many Pounds Can Each Generation Safely Tow?
Toyota is a name recognized far and wide in the automobile world, having produced all kinds of vehicles since the mid-1930s. In that time, car enthusiasts have seen some of the best Toyotas ever designed hit the road, each bringing with them something new to the table. One of the standout models from the brand is the Toyota 4Runner, which was introduced in 1983 and has become known as a sturdy, tough sport utility vehicle throughout its decades in production. As such, they're very capable at towing, with each generation safely lugging around differing load sizes.
Kicking things off with the first 4Runner generation, spanning from 1983 to 1989, estimates put the towing capacity between 2,500 to 3,500 lbs. Moving into the second generation from 1990 to 1995, the towing capacity remains pretty much the same at around 3,500 lbs. As for the third generation from 1996 to 2002, the 4Runner received a major boost with the towing capacity increasing to 5,000 lbs. The 2003 to 2009 fourth generation, depending on the model, could range anywhere from 5,000 to 7,300 lbs based on the hardware involved. Unfortunately, the fifth generation from 2009 to 2024 let some towing capacity go, ending up in the range of 4,700 to 5,000 lbs.
With the sixth 4Runner generation on the horizon, what can Toyota enthusiasts expect from it in terms of towing capacity?
How does the upcoming sixth generation 4Runner stack up towing capacity-wise?
Per the Toyota Newsroom in early 2024, the sixth and next generation of Toyota 4Runners is on the way. It had been roughly a decade and a half since an all-new 4Runner hit the market, and fully aware of this, Toyota had no intention of skimping out on its latest model. The upcoming 2025 Toyota 4Runner is based on the new Toyota Tacoma and packs a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine under the hood. This amounts to 278 hp and 378 lbs-ft of torque. While this and its many other stats are head-turning, to say the least, what of its towing capacity?
Following a noticeable drop in towing capacity between the fourth and fifth 4Runner generations, Toyota has increased the SUV's towing capacity for its 2025 release. This time around, the 4Runner boasts an ideal, safe towing capacity of roughly 6,000 lbs — a whole 1,000-lbs difference compared to the high end of the fifth generation's capabilities. With its increased towing capacity and other specs charting in a positive direction, time will tell if the 2025 4Runner will stand among the best Toyota 4Runner years ever made.
Evidently, if you're looking for a solid SUV with a pretty decent towing capacity, opting for most versions of the Toyota 4Runner isn't a bad call by any means. Of course, if you're not convinced, or need something a tad more heavy-duty, you could always look into the best new SUVs for towing on the market today.