8 Of The Best Toyota 4Runner Years Ever Made (And Some To Avoid)

The Toyota 4Runner has been an international SUV favorite since 1984. Originally a smaller SUV based on the sturdy Toyota Hilux pickup, it's been through through five different model generations and now sits in the mid-sized SUV class. However, no matter the size, 4Runners are known for their reliability.

4Runners are consistently ranked among the longest-lasting SUVs out there, with many owners clocking over 250,000 miles in their 4Runners. With good ground clearance as well as short front and back ends, a 4Runner can handle rocks or steep hills without issue. Plus, skid plates on the bottom are like armor for any terrain. Recent models also have advanced suspension to soak up rough trails, keeping rides comfortable no matter the conditions.

Of course, not every 4Runner year is created equally when it comes to dependability. Some model years have really kept owners loyal to the brand, while others might make them consider switching it up. To get an idea of which years killed it and which might not have been so great, we dug deeper into reviews and what owners actually said about their experiences with their 4Runners. Here are the very best model years of the Toyota 4Runner to look for — as well as a of the not so stellar ones.