Here's Why Toyota's 3.4 Liter Engine Is Ideal For Off-Roading
Toyota has a long-held reputation for building strong and reliable engines like the 22R and 22RE workhorses and the 3B diesel. These four-cylinder engines helped Toyota work its way to the top of the list of the world's best-selling automakers with more than 10 million vehicles sold in 2022. Toyota has also produced a long line of six-cylinder powerplants, beginning with the 2.8-liter version used in Cressida and Supra models starting in 1983. That engine produced just 150 horsepower, but Toyota steadily increased the output of its V6 engines, and by the mid-'90s a more robust motor was driving many of its trucks and SUVs. That engine, the 3.4 liter 5VZ-FE V6, was in production from 1995 through 2004 and generated 190 horsepower and 220 pound-feet of torque. Along with those robust power numbers, it had a few features that made it ideal for off-road use.
[Featured image by Keevlol via Wikimedia Commons| Cropped and scaled | CC-By 4.0]
The 3.4 liter V6 was designed to run at low RPMs
Toyota built the 3.4 liter V6 with a cast iron block and aluminum head, using a dual overhead cam valve system and sequential 1-2-3-4-5-6 firing order. The engine had a 9.6:1 compression ratio and was used in Land Cruiser, Tacoma, HiLux, 4 Runner, Tacoma, Tundra, T-100, and Granvia models during its 9-year production run.
It was based on the 3VZ-FE 3.0 liter V6 and shared the same block, although the cylinder bore was increased from 87.4mm to 93.5mm. The camshaft and intake and exhaust manifolds were redesigned to produce more torque in the lower rpm range, making the engine better for rock crawling and meandering along wooded trails.
The fuel injection and ignition systems were also upgraded, and the 3.4 liter V6 got an oil cooler and more powerful radiator fan to help prevent overheating at low speeds and during other situations where airflow to the front of the vehicle might be restricted.
Despite occasional problems with head gasket failure that could lead to coolant loss and overheating, a properly lubricated and maintained 5VZ-FE 3.4 liter V6 can last more than 200,000 miles. After 2004, it gave way to the 1GR-FE 4.0 liter V6.