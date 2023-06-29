Here's What Made The 3rd Generation Toyota 4Runner So Great

The current fifth-gen Toyota 4Runner is getting long in the tooth. It entered the market in 2010 with similar underpinnings to the Land Cruiser Prado and FJ Cruiser. Rumors are ripe of an all-new, sixth-gen 4Runner arriving in 2025, but the most legendary 4Runner remains the third-gen variant unveiled in 1996.

The first Toyota 4Runner appeared in 1983 as a short-bed Hilux with an SUV body. Still, the third-gen model underwent a rethink with its re-engineered Land Cruiser-based chassis, Tacoma-derived powertrains, and bespoke coil-spring suspension that combines rugged capabilities and a decent highway ride. Moreover, the third-gen 4Runner had a two-inch longer wheelbase than its predecessor, freeing up more rear legroom and cargo space.

Toyota

Manufactured from 1996 to 2002, the N180 Toyota 4Runner was infinitely more capable and refined, and it came with a more potent lineup of gasoline engines. However, the reconfigured chassis, more robust powertrains, and aftermarket compatibility did not make the third-gen Toyota 4Runner the most legendary in its lineage. Instead, it was a combination of factors that made it last longer than its peers.