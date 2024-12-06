Commercial Vs. Non-Commercial Vehicles: What's The Difference?

The "commercial" in commercial motor vehicles, or "CMVs" for short, refers to the fact that the vehicle is being used for some manner of business or commerce. For example, a big-rig truck being used to haul large quantities of dry food to a supermarket would be considered a commercial vehicle. Alternatively, a large bus being used to transport passengers would also be a commercial vehicle, as the passengers are paying to ride on it.

The United States Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration maintains a set of particular rules that differentiate a commercial vehicle from a non-commercial vehicle. First, the overall weight of the whole vehicle, also known as the gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) must add up to 10,001 pounds or more. If the vehicle is made up of multiple segmented cabs or components, then the GVWR requirement increases to 26,001 pounds. For passenger vehicles, the vehicle must be large enough to haul at least 8 paying passengers, including the driver. If the passengers aren't paying to be transported, the requirement increases to 15 passengers. Finally, any vehicle that is hauling some form of hazardous material that requires a displayed warning on the body is automatically considered a commercial vehicle.

Different kinds of commercial vehicles also require different kinds of commercial driver's licenses to operate. In the state of Florida, for instance, a Class C license is required for passenger vehicles and hazardous materials, a Class B license is required for a 26,001-pound vehicle hauling cargo of 10,000 pounds or less, and a Class A license is required for anything heavier than that. It's all part of the vital paperwork every truck driver must have on hand.