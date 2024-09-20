Are All US Semi-Truck Drivers Required To Have A CDL License & How Do You Get One?

As global commerce has evolved over the past few centuries, the method of transporting goods has very much transformed. The supply chain is comprised of numerous moving parts, including trains, planes, and boats, which all work together to get people what they need. Alongside these modes of transportation are semi-trucks, equipped with diesel engines to ensure massive amounts of products are moved from place to place safely and efficiently. Unsurprisingly, not just anyone — not even someone who drives massive, street-legal, tank-like trucks — can fill out a job application, hop in a semi, and take goods across the United States.

If someone wants to be a commercial semi-truck driver in the U.S., they generally have to receive the proper licensing to do so. A commercial driver's license, or CDL, is necessary to drive any vehicle, including trailers, over the weight of 26,001 pounds. This goes for vehicles like semi-trucks, delivery vans, shuttles, and more. However, there are some exceptions where a CDL isn't needed. Driving such a vehicle on your own property or for personal, non-commercial use doesn't require a CDL. If you're a qualified non-CDL driver, some states will allow you to get by without such a license on public roads. Of course, the criteria may vary from state to state, so it's best to do some research before getting behind the wheel.

If you're looking to get a CDL of your own, there are a few important things to know about the process before you get started.