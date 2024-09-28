What Documents And Information Do Semi-Truck Drivers Always Need To Have On Hand?
For as long as America's interstate highway system has been in place, the semi-truck has been an integral part of the nation's infrastructure. At some point in the transportation process, approximately 70% of products shipped domestically are transported by a big rig. While their appearances and specs may change as more heavy haulers attempt to adopt greener, no-emissions technology, their contribution to the U.S. economy remains highly significant — a fact that has become increasingly evident with an industry wide shortage of roughly 60,000 truckers that has had a major impact on freight transportation.
Given the scope of their responsibilities, it is important that drivers keep track of the paperwork to legally operate a commercial truck, especially if the individual driver has plans to own their own truck down the road. More often than not, the regulations governing the conduct of truck drivers can vary from state to state. Yet there are a number of standard documents that operators must keep on hand when traveling in the U.S., preferably all stored in their Department of Transportation (DOT) Permit Book for easy access during an inspection. Some of these specific credentials and papers are covered in greater detail below.
Truck drivers are required to have a commercial driver's license
In the U.S., all individuals who want to be employed as a truck driver must have a valid commercial driver's license (CDL). Passing the tests to procure a CDL proves that eligible drivers have the requisite knowledge to handle heavy rigs safely on the highway. A CDL also provides the foundation on which drivers can build their skillsets through obtaining additional certifications to operate other specialty vehicles.
According to the Commercial Motor Vehicle Safety Act of 1986, CDL application and examination processes are required within all states, and upon successfully passing the tests, the drivers must relinquish their standard driver's license as they can only use one at a time. The overall training courses for the license can take roughly seven weeks, though it can be more involved for Class A CDL programs, which covers semi-trucks.
During the process of acquiring the CDL, truck drivers must also obtain their medical certificate, also known as a DOT card, proving that the driver has passed certain health and wellness standards to be considered fit for employment. The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) requires that after every two years, drivers must undergo the DOT health screenings again in order to renew their medical certificate.
All semi-truck operators must have their vehicle title, registration, and insurance
The next tier of valuable information to have on hand while driving a semi-truck is proof that the vehicle has been registered for each state of operation. The license plate number, insurance policy number, and cab cards validating truck and trailer registration are examples of the critical information provided in registration documents that drivers need to have available, particularly when undergoing inspections while crossing state lines. If the semi-truck driver is a member of the IFTA (International Fuel Tax Agreement), an organization in which commercial vehicle operators agree to distribute fuel tax payments equally toward all states they travel through, then registration for only one state is required along with an IFTA certificate.
It is mandatory that appropriate decals be visibly placed on either side of the truck providing accurate information, including the USDOT number, company name the truck services, and its gross vehicle weight rating. Beyond the occasional inspections, it's important for truck drivers to always have up-to-date registration and title on hand to prove ownership in case emergencies or accidents should occur.
Speaking of accidents, proof of insurance is another absolute must-have document for semi-truck operators. Commercial liability is the main type of insurance most jurisdictions require drivers to have in place, but there are other categories to consider based on the occupation and cargo they are hauling. Liability coverage requirements can extend into the millions of dollars, depending on the size of the commercial vehicle, the quantity of passengers it can safely carry, or if the vehicle is hauling a type of freight that is hazardous and requires special care.
Logbook, bill of lading, and other important documentation for semi-truck drivers
Due to the many miles covered and lengthy work schedules, it is important for professional commercial truck drivers to keep track of the hours they traveled and rested. Using an electronic logging device, drivers manage a logbook that records time spent sleeping, driving, and other activities. Because the information is stored electronically, drivers must keep the logging device's instruction manual on hand as well as backup records to avoid any unnecessary fines.
To ensure that the freight is properly delivered, a semi-truck operator should also have a copy of the bill of lading, a detailed account of the goods being transported and the agreed terms between the carrier's employer and the shipper, which the receiver will need to sign. EPA emissions certificate, safety certificates, and any necessary hazmat documentation if transporting dangerous material are examples of other boilerplate documentation semi-rig operators should make sure are in order and made readily available.
Given how broad the range of responsibilities is for professional semi-truck drivers, the paperwork is critical, but it can be overwhelming. That's why it's important for commercial vehicle drivers to have effective organizational and management skills so that none of the records are misplaced or any expiration dates lapse without proper renewal.