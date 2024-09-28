What Documents And Information Do Semi-Truck Drivers Always Need To Have On Hand?

For as long as America's interstate highway system has been in place, the semi-truck has been an integral part of the nation's infrastructure. At some point in the transportation process, approximately 70% of products shipped domestically are transported by a big rig. While their appearances and specs may change as more heavy haulers attempt to adopt greener, no-emissions technology, their contribution to the U.S. economy remains highly significant — a fact that has become increasingly evident with an industry wide shortage of roughly 60,000 truckers that has had a major impact on freight transportation.

Given the scope of their responsibilities, it is important that drivers keep track of the paperwork to legally operate a commercial truck, especially if the individual driver has plans to own their own truck down the road. More often than not, the regulations governing the conduct of truck drivers can vary from state to state. Yet there are a number of standard documents that operators must keep on hand when traveling in the U.S., preferably all stored in their Department of Transportation (DOT) Permit Book for easy access during an inspection. Some of these specific credentials and papers are covered in greater detail below.