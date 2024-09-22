What Does 'Semi' Mean On A Semi Truck?

Even though we see them almost every day on the roads and highways, it's easy to still be overwhelmed by the gargantuan size of a semi-truck. It may seem odd to consider a machine as massive as a 72-foot-long, 80,000 pound 18-wheeler as a "semi" anything, but nevertheless, that's what they're called. If that label alone seems confusing, the reasoning behind this moniker can also be somewhat tricky to decipher.

The simplest way to understand it is that semi-trucks are made up of two portions, the tractor and the trailer. The tractor, also known as the truck, leads the vehicle, making up the upper half of that houses the motor and seats the driver. The back half is made up of a detachable trailer that carries the load. While the original name for these machines was semi-trailer-truck, the shortened "semi-truck" became the more commonplace term as time went on.

However, depending on the vehicle you're looking at or the location you're in, there are other names you might hear semi-trucks go by. Terms such as semi-tractor, tractor-trailer, or semi-tractor-truck are common plays on the usual name, while 18-wheeler and big rig are used in regions such as the Northeast and South.

