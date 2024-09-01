U-Haul Truck Sizes: 5 Things To Consider Before You Rent From The Company

As with finding quality tools to help you move, it's important to use reputable transportation to haul your belongings. For nearly 80 years, U-Haul has been a go-to for moving and relocation services, best-known for its fleet of distinct white and orange rental trucks and vans. While other established brands such as Lowe's and Home Depot offer similar services, U-Haul's reputation is especially well-earned. Thanks to its extensive nationwide network, diverse array of dependable transportation options, affordable fees, and adoption of sustainable practices, it has a total stronghold over the industry.

Advertisement

Perhaps you're looking to move soon and planning to rent a U-Haul truck to transport some of your belongings. For the uninitiated, it's easy to be overwhelmed by the company's many vehicle offerings, making it difficult to choose a truck that will work best for your needs. The last thing you want to do is rent out something that won't be able to fit all of your belongings or pay more for something that ends up exceeding your space requirements.

A little bit of research goes a long way, and we're here to help with a handy guide that touches on U-Haul's rental process, the vehicles you can expect to find, what will fit in them, and the costs associated with each option.