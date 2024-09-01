U-Haul Truck Sizes: 5 Things To Consider Before You Rent From The Company
As with finding quality tools to help you move, it's important to use reputable transportation to haul your belongings. For nearly 80 years, U-Haul has been a go-to for moving and relocation services, best-known for its fleet of distinct white and orange rental trucks and vans. While other established brands such as Lowe's and Home Depot offer similar services, U-Haul's reputation is especially well-earned. Thanks to its extensive nationwide network, diverse array of dependable transportation options, affordable fees, and adoption of sustainable practices, it has a total stronghold over the industry.
Perhaps you're looking to move soon and planning to rent a U-Haul truck to transport some of your belongings. For the uninitiated, it's easy to be overwhelmed by the company's many vehicle offerings, making it difficult to choose a truck that will work best for your needs. The last thing you want to do is rent out something that won't be able to fit all of your belongings or pay more for something that ends up exceeding your space requirements.
A little bit of research goes a long way, and we're here to help with a handy guide that touches on U-Haul's rental process, the vehicles you can expect to find, what will fit in them, and the costs associated with each option.
What is the basic rental process?
First and foremost, let's talk about U-Haul's rental process. Before reserving a vehicle, it's important to ensure you meet the requirements and possess the proper documents. U-Haul only allows those 18 years of age or older to rent out trucks. Both a valid driver's license and a credit or debit card with the name of the renter will need to be provided when picking up your ride. As U-Hauls are not recognized as commercial vehicles, a commercial driver's license is not neccesary in order to rent out and drive one of its trucks.
After finding your ideal truck, you can reserve it by either calling your local U-Haul facility or making a reservation on its website. This involves selecting your pick up and drop off times, adding on insurance coverage, renting out other moving materials or storage spaces, and deciding if you need the help of other movers. From there, you can reserve and pick up the truck and any other materials on your designated pick up day. When you arrive, you'll need the proper aforementioned documentation and the card you provided. Unless paying in cash, there's no additional deposit required.
At this point, you can proceed with your move as planned. When you're ready to return the vehicle, you'll have to refill the tank with however much gas it had in it before renting it out. It will be noted on your paperwork. Finally, you'll be expected to drop-off and pay for the truck on your scheduled return date, with extra fees added on for late returns.
How much does it cost?
Equally important to know beforehand are the costs are involved with renting a U-Haul. First determine whether you're doing an in-town or a one-way move. In-town rentals involve moves where the U-Haul truck will be picked up and dropped off at the same rental facility. In-town moves start at a flat rate of $19.95 with an additional mileage fee. While the mileage fee is typically between $0.59 and $0.99 per mile, it is subject to change, depending on the day of week.
Special rates are available for smaller vehicles if extra time or miles are needed, which can be estimated during the reservation process. As a rule of thumb, renting between Sunday and Thursday will get you the lowest mileage fees. Also keep in mind that while pickup trucks and cargo vans will be more gas-friendly, you may have to take more trips than you would with a larger truck if you're transporting a lot of items.
Any move where you're picking up your truck from one facility and returning it to a different one is considered a one-way rental. The cost of a one-way rental depends on the moving date, distance between the respective start and end locations, and truck size. One-ways come with a set number of miles and days, although more miles can be added for $1 per mile and additional days for $40 a day.
What to know about smaller U-Haul trucks and vans
For those with lighter moving needs, U-Haul has smaller vehicle options. The first of these is the 8' pickup truck. More specifically, its interior truck bed measures 8' long by 5'1" wide and is 1'10-1/2" tall. This and its 2,280 pound maximum load capacity mean that you'll have to be intentional with what goes in here. While not ideal for fitting all your household belongings, the truck is nevertheless strong enough to transport singular furniture pieces such as couches and tables or home improvement items like wood. It also can tow up to 6,800 pounds, making it well-suited for moving boats and motorcycles.
Cargo vans are the next size up from U-Haul pickups. They possess a maximum load capacity of 4,030 pounds and sport 246 cubic feet of internal storage space. While this may not be a great choice for those moving from larger apartments or houses, it may prove sufficient for individuals living in especially small spaces such as dorm rooms or studio apartments. It's can also prove useful for businesses needing to make deliveries, people needing to transport party supplies, or individuals purchasing items that won't fit in their car such as televisions, mattresses, or dining room tables. It's also surprisingly fuel efficient, with an overall MPG rating of 18. Both the pickup truck and cargo van cost $19.95 plus mileage fees and are eligible for extended day special rates for up to 90 days.
What to know about medium sized U-Haul trucks
U-Haul's 10' and 15' moving trucks are where we start to see some more heavy-duty capabilities come to the forefront. The 10" truck, sometimes referred to as the Mini Mover is recommended for those moving from studio or one bedroom apartments and is the smallest U-Haul vehicle you can use for one-way rentals. There are 402 cubic feet of space inside, making it roomy enough to larger items such as coffee tables, night stands, loveseat couches, dressers, king size mattresses, and more. In addition, this is also an ideal truck to have if you have a lot of boxes and containers that need to be stored.
The 15' truck takes things a step further. For those in condos, two bedroom apartments, or one bedroom homes, this is an ideal pick. Along with having over 760 cubic feet of interior space and being able to support 6,385 pounds, its most useful trait is its low deck and extendable EZ load ramp. These add an extra level of accessibility to your moving exploits that may come in handy when hefty items such as washers, dryers, tall dressers, grills, king sized mattresses, lawn mowers, boxes, and more. Adding to its efficiency is the implementation of a higher level platform within the truck called Mom's Attic, where you can place your fragile belongings away from the heavier items on the lower deck. The 10' truck goes for $19.95 flat rate plus mileage fee while the 15' has a $29.95 flat rate before mileage is added, both for in-town moves, while one-way rental fees will vary.
What to know about larger U-Haul trucks
For homeowners who live by the words "go big or go home," U-Haul's largest moving trucks are the perfect fit. This includes the 20' truck, which U-Haul states is ideal for living scenarios such as two or three bedroom apartments or two bedroom homes. Like the 15' truck, its expansive 1,016 cubic-foot interior contains a Mom's Attic for your more delicate items. The remainder of the space can support such belongings as two king sized mattresses, entire couch sets, a crib, six person dining tables, refrigerators, and area rugs, with the ability to hold up to 5,700 pounds. It also allows for easy access with the use of an EZ load ramp.
The largest truck U-Haul offers is the appropriately named 26' Super Mover. With a staggering 1,682 cubic feet of internal space and a maximum load capacity of 12,859 pounds, very few things won't fit inside this machine. A three- to five-bedroom house can comfortably fit within the Super Mover, from entire dining room sets and TV stands to wardrobes, refrigerators, washers and recliners. The Super Mover's 10,000 pounds of towing capacity also comes in handy, as you have the option to attach a U-Haul trailer for additional storage. Both trucks start have $39.95 flat rates with added mileage fees for in-town moves.