How To Rent A Pickup Truck From Lowe's
Maybe you bought a smaller vehicle to save money and to get better gas mileage. However, you've found yourself in a situation where a truck would make your life a lot easier. If you have a big project coming up like a full roof replacement or you need to easily move furniture, you don't have to go to a U-Haul or Enterprise to rent a truck. Lowe's offers many unexpected services and being able to rent a pickup truck is on top of that list with much cheaper prices than the competitors mentioned above.
Renting a truck from Lowe's is easy with only a few steps to complete before you're well on your way to finish your job. Lowe's pickup truck rental is available from most of its stores; just make sure when you're done with the rental, you bring it back to the store with a full tank of gas.
What comes with a Lowe's pickup truck rental
The Lowe's pickup truck rental is fairly straightforward. You will be lent a Chevy Silverado 1500, which can seat up to three people. It comes with a large-capacity 8-foot bed, which can fold down the sides and back making it easier and safer to load supplies on it with a forklift. With this truck, you can transport up to one ton in weight, so there will be no issues moving furniture or other heavy objects from one place to another.
There are also multiple time options available to rent the truck with affordable pricing. A 90-minute rental starts at $19, a four-hour rental is $69, and a 24-hour rental for $129. The best part about all these options and prices is that you can use the truck as much as you in your time slot and Lowe's won't charge you per mile. Lastly, the rental comes with roadside assistance, so if something were to happen, you're covered.
Are there any downsides to renting a Lowe's pickup truck?
Like anything else, some downsides come with renting a Lowe's pickup truck. First of all, the rental is for the truck only meaning no accessories come with it. The recessed tie-downs are located in the bed of the truck, but if you need ratchet straps, you'll have to remember to bring your own or buy some while at the store. Additionally, if you're traveling with tools, the truck bed does not have a place to put them. Lowe's suggests checking out its truck toolboxes to purchase, but that can cost a lot of money. Like many other trucks, there is a hitch receiver for towing, but it doesn't come with a ball mount attached.
One of the bigger inconveniences is that the truck rental service is not available at every store, and there is no list on the website of which stores do have them. Ultimately, you'll have to call. It's also first come, first serve, omitting the option of reserving a truck if your local Lowe's has one. If you do have the opportunity to utilize a rental, it's also not a one-way service like U-Haul, meaning you have to bring the truck back to the store you picked it up from within the timeframe you paid for.
How to rent a pickup truck from Lowe's
If everything runs smoothly, renting a truck from Lowe's is incredibly easy. First things, though, you'll want to call ahead to make sure that your Lowe's even has the service, and if they do, if there's a truck available for rent that day. If there is, simply go to the store with your driver's license, proof of insurance, and card or cash ready to pay.
Since you're unable to reserve a truck, be aware that even after calling, you may get to the store and someone could have already rented the last truck. You could wait to see if someone returns a truck, but because Lowe's offers all-day rentals, you may not get so lucky. In this case, it's always good to have a backup plan like Home Depot's truck and large equipment rental service or even U-Haul — though, U-Haul charges by the mile and can get very pricy.