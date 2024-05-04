How to rent a pickup truck from Lowe's

Like anything else, some downsides come with renting a Lowe's pickup truck. First of all, the rental is for the truck only meaning no accessories come with it. The recessed tie-downs are located in the bed of the truck, but if you need ratchet straps, you'll have to remember to bring your own or buy some while at the store. Additionally, if you're traveling with tools, the truck bed does not have a place to put them. Lowe's suggests checking out its truck toolboxes to purchase, but that can cost a lot of money. Like many other trucks, there is a hitch receiver for towing, but it doesn't come with a ball mount attached.

One of the bigger inconveniences is that the truck rental service is not available at every store, and there is no list on the website of which stores do have them. Ultimately, you'll have to call. It's also first come, first serve, omitting the option of reserving a truck if your local Lowe's has one. If you do have the opportunity to utilize a rental, it's also not a one-way service like U-Haul, meaning you have to bring the truck back to the store you picked it up from within the timeframe you paid for.