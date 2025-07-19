13 Things You Should Know Before Buying A Land Rover Discovery (New Or Used)

Buyers on the hunt for an upmarket three-row SUV aren't short on options, and that's partly why the Land Rover Discovery isn't a commercial hit in the same way as its Land Rover stablemates. Both the Defender and Range Rover models have seen very strong demand from buyers despite uncertainty around tariffs, but the Discovery has not seen the same surge in sales. Nonetheless, there's plenty to like about the Discovery and its sister model, the smaller Discovery Sport, no matter whether you're buying a new or used example.

The Discovery's emphasis on family-friendly hauling capabilities sets it apart from other models in the Land Rover range, but like any good Land Rover, it's still impressively capable off-road. It's now one of the brand's older models, but age hasn't diminished its appeal. However, given that it faces such tough competition both from within Land Rover's own lineup and from rival manufacturers, it's worth making sure you're in the loop about the Discovery's charms and drawbacks before you head to a dealership. Whether you're looking for a new Disco or an older example, we think these 13 things are worth knowing before you buy.