2025 Volvo XC90 Review: Updated Where It Matters Most

With cars, as with good suits, over time a little fresh tailoring can pay dividends. By way of excellent example, take the 2025 Volvo XC90. Ostensibly supplanted at the top of Volvo's tree by the new, all-electric EX90, the three-row SUV finds itself unexpectedly relevant once again, after the automaker tempered its timeline for a wholesale switch to EV-only models.

That transition is still on the roadmap, Volvo insists, but — like so many of its car-maker counterparts — it concedes the future may not arrive as rapidly as once expected. So, the two SUVs cohabitate in handsome harmony: similarly scaled, but the EX90 targeting deep-pocketed early adopters, while the XC90 acknowledges that not everyone is quite ready to take that electric plunge.

Volvo's decision to keep the XC90 on — in both mild hybrid and plug-in hybrid form — seems a sensible one, then. Not only does it ensure a lower cost of entry, with a 2025 XC90 starting at $58,450 versus a 2025 EX90 from $79,995 (both before destination and any applicable incentives), it gives potential owners a chance to dip a toe into electrification without having to commit fully.

