2025 Lexus LX 700h Review: Ultra Luxury Hybrid Is Cushy And Capable (But Not The Trim I'd Pick)

Nobody ever accused the Lexus LX 600 of falling short in either luxury or off-road ability, but clearly the absence of electrification rankled Lexus HQ. How else to explain the 2025 LX 700h slotting in above the existing full-size SUV and bringing not only a hybrid drivetrain, but three distinct flavors? Whether you want performance, off-road ability, or outright luxury from your body-on-frame truck, as long as you've got a six-figure budget, Lexus will take your call.

2025 LX 700h ownership kicks off at $115,350 (plus $1,350 destination) for the Overtrail grade, leaning into the SUV's go-anywhere promise. From $117,850 (plus destination) there's the F Sport Handling, with performance suspension and other enhancements. $119,850 (plus destination) gets you into the LX 700h Luxury which, as the name suggests, puts pampering first.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Then there's the 2025 LX 700h Ultra Luxury you see here, wearing a special forged set of the 22-inch rims shared with the regular Luxury (the F Sport Handling gets dark gray metallic wheels, and the Overtrail some vaguely more mud-and-rut-friendly 18-inch versions), and bearing a hefty $141,350 (plus destination) sticker. The angular style, vast grille, and heaping of chrome come as standard.

