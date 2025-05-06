2026 Genesis GV70 First Drive: The Upgrades That Matter

Before we talk about the GV70's updated tech, let's go over what it's like to drive. Getting underway in the GV70 is a breeze. The base engine is a 2.5-liter four-cylinder that puts out 300 hp and 311 lb-ft of torque. My test car, however, was the 3.5T Sport Prestige trim — the top model in the GV70 lineup — powered by a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6. It puts out 375 horsepower and 391 lb-ft of torque.

That's more than enough to move the GV70 onto any highway on-ramp in a hurry and Genesis has even seen fit to equip it with a launch mode. Pull over, switch into Sport Plus mode, press and hold the traction-control button, mash the brake, then go full throttle: the GV70 will rev up to about 1,800 rpm and when you release the brake it heads for the horizon.

The shifts from the eight-speed automatic transmission are quick but not very smooth in launch mode: they're a bit jerky in their pursuit of faster acceleration. When you're not playing the role of SUV drag racer, though, the V6 is still a likable powertrain. The shifts are much smoother in Sport and Comfort mode. In the two Sport modes, the piped-in engine noise throughout the cabin is a bit off-putting too, so I found myself driving in Comfort most of the time. The V6's noises aren't particularly evocative and amplifying them makes the interior experience less refined.

