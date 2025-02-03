2025 Genesis G90 Review: Great Value, But That's Not The Whole Story

There are two main trim levels for the G90, each of which have their own version of the same powertrain. The standard engine is a turbocharged 3.5-liter V6. It produces 375 horsepower and 391 lb-ft of torque. All-wheel drive is standard, as is an 8-speed automatic transmission. MSRP for the base version of the G90 is $90,950 (including $1,250 destination fee).

If you want the upgraded powertrain, it'll cost you an extra $10,400: the Genesis G90 with the 48-volt E-Supercharger is a total of $101,350 (including a $1,350 destination fee). With the uptick in price, you get an uptick in power, as the E-Supercharger version of the G90 produces 409 hp and 405 lb-ft of torque. It's this version that Genesis dropped off for testing.

Like the standard version, the E-Supercharger trim comes with an 8-speed transmission and all-wheel drive, but it adds rear-wheel steering and adaptive air suspension – upgrades that significantly increase the handling capabilities and ride quality of the G90. It also gets a big bump in terms of standard equipment, which we'll go over later. The G90 E-Supercharger is powerful enough to get up and go in a hurry, but it's not the most powerful vehicle in its class. Sedans like the Mercedes-Benz S-Class and the Audi S8, for example, offer significantly more power (although the more-comparably priced A8 is down on power compared to even the standard G90).

