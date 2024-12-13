What Does MHEV Stand For And How Is It Different From PHEV?

Between governments pushing for a ban on pure internal combustion engines and consumers vehemently resisting, hybrid vehicles provide a happy medium for those who aren't ready to go all-in on fully-electric vehicles just yet either due to preference for ICE-powered cars or concerns like range anxiety or huge upfront cost. If that's you, and you're currently searching for information on hybrid cars, you're likely to come across acronyms like MHEV or PHEV. MHEV is short for mild hybrid electric vehicle, and it refers to a car that pairs a battery-powered electric motor with a gas or diesel engine to assist the engine while driving or restarting, improve fuel economy, and reduce carbon emissions. Mild hybrid cars don't charge from external power sources like wall sockets or charging stations. Instead, they rely on regenerative braking to charge the battery as you drive.

PHEV, on the other hand, stands for plug-in hybrid electric vehicle. Compared to MHEVs, PHEVs typically feature a rechargeable battery pack that can be replenished by plugging the car to a wall socket or charging station, much in the same way that you would an EV (electric vehicle). PHEV batteries are usually larger than MHEV ones and can power the vehicle on all-electric mode alone, mostly from 15 to around 93 miles, depending on the car in question. Once the battery feeding the PHEV's electric motor is empty, the car automatically switches to the gas or diesel engine for seamless operation.

[Featured image by Ralf Roletschek via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 3.0]