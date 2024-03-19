What's The Difference Between Tesla Model S And Model 3?

Buying a new car is not a decision to take lightly. A model chosen in haste that doesn't fit your needs could cost you a lot over time and never reach even a fraction of its potential. Research is the key to ensuring your vehicle is right for you in the long run (should you intend to keep driving it long-term).

With a Tesla, there's even more to consider, especially if you're new to the emerging world of electric vehicles. The EV movement is continually gaining momentum, with Kelley Blue Book stating they achieved around 1.2 million sales in the U.S. in 2023, according to Cox Automotive. Tesla has long been a force in the EV space, so the company has had to be flexible. Adapting and expanding its range has been a crucial element for Tesla, in its continued attempts to try and cover the different things potential customers might want in such a vehicle.

Those beginning to look into Tesla's offerings may wonder what the difference is between the Tesla Model S and Model 3. Let's compare the specs and variations of the two different Teslas.