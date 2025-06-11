Why The Audi A6 Is So Expensive To Maintain

The Audi A6 has been in continuous production now for over 30 years, with the first model appearing during the early 1990s. While newer Audi A6 models have big ambitions in terms of tech, are notably more luxurious, and, as Car and Driver found out, significantly faster than the original generation, the basic brief for the nameplate hasn't changed. Decades on, the A6 is still a luxurious midsize model, and it continues to sit between the more cost-effective A3 and A5, and the uber-luxurious A8 in Audi's comprehensive and, as of recently, SUV-dominated line-up.

While infotainment, styling, and powertrains change from one generation of the Audi A6 to the next, one thing that owners are finding a constant is the cost to maintain such a model. Unfortunately for them, the A6 has proven to be quite a financial drain when it comes to keeping it in tip-top shape, and we're interested in why that is exactly. Chiefly, it's because the A6 is brimming with luxurious extras, which of course cost a pretty penny to repair and replace, but Audi models in general are eye-wateringly expensive to run and maintain, when compared to more mainstream brands, such as Toyota and Honda.