2025 Audi A3 Review: Premium Fun Without A Premium Price Tag

Not too long ago, we spent some quality time with the 2025 Audi S3, a fun subcompact sedan with plenty of punch from its turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four, and a lively personality that will neither break the bank nor leave you holding on for dear life. It won't wake up the neighbors in the morning, and it won't particularly stand out on the road, but the S3 delivers on its promise of high-performance luxury in a business suit against more "adolescent" competition like the Honda Civic Si or the Toyota GR86.

But, what if the S3 is a touch too much for your driving needs, but you still want to hop into an Audi as your entry into sporty German luxury? Luckily for you, the 2025 Audi A3 is here to fill those shoes, like the example that turned up at my home in Southwestern Virginia recently draped in the finest Revolution Red Metallic. I've spent more time with Ingolstadt's more race-ready models in the sim-racing world, than I have Audi's cars on actual asphalt. Would the real thing live up to my expectations? Only one way to find out.