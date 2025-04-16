2025 Audi S3 Review: Fun Without Fanfare

Talk of the death of the "attainable enthusiast car" has proved to be premature. Models like the Honda Civic Si and Type R, the Toyota GR Corolla, and the Acura Integra Type S have all amply demonstrated that provoking grins without entirely breaking banks is more than achievable. Still, where does a fan of fun on a not-excessive budget go, when it's time for something a little more serious?

Advertisement

Audi's S3 is one such option. Building on the upwardly-mobile entry point to the German automakers sedan range, it pairs a playful tune of the 2.0-liter turbo-four with an aesthetic that's markedly more mature than its Japanese counterparts. Heads may not turn at stop lights, when the S3 cruises to a halt, but Audi's counting on that being a boon, not a bore, to the four-door's audience.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

It's a familiar recipe for success — one we've seen played out through pretty much the whole of Audi's sedan and SUV nameplates — but this latest model year ups the ante somewhat. New hardware and some fresh options promise to bring some renewed spice to the S3, and maybe even make you forget its punchier RS 3 sibling.

Advertisement