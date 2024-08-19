2025 Audi RS3 Gets The Style And Sideways Spirit To Go With Its Oddball Engine

Audi's RS 3 sporty compact is getting an upgrade, and Audi claims its not only the fastest RS 3 yet, but the fastest vehicle in its entire segment — with a speedy Nürburgring lap time to boot. Of course, it wouldn't be a real meaningful change if Audi didn't give the newest RS 3 some lithe looks to match.

Audi

According to a press release from the automaker, the compact has a much lower ride height, features air vents and a huge grille to help the Audi get some air. Audi notes that drivers will be also be able to customize their RS 3's daytime running light setup through touch screen controls in the cabin to emphasize the sportier look.

It wouldn't be a rally-inspired Audi if it didn't have a huge diffuser on the back and two mean looking exhaust pipes as well. The new RS 3 will be offered as both a sedan and a positively rally-tastic Sportback.