2025 Audi RS3 Gets The Style And Sideways Spirit To Go With Its Oddball Engine
Audi's RS 3 sporty compact is getting an upgrade, and Audi claims its not only the fastest RS 3 yet, but the fastest vehicle in its entire segment — with a speedy Nürburgring lap time to boot. Of course, it wouldn't be a real meaningful change if Audi didn't give the newest RS 3 some lithe looks to match.
According to a press release from the automaker, the compact has a much lower ride height, features air vents and a huge grille to help the Audi get some air. Audi notes that drivers will be also be able to customize their RS 3's daytime running light setup through touch screen controls in the cabin to emphasize the sportier look.
It wouldn't be a rally-inspired Audi if it didn't have a huge diffuser on the back and two mean looking exhaust pipes as well. The new RS 3 will be offered as both a sedan and a positively rally-tastic Sportback.
Five cylinders of might
Wild looking Audis are cool and all, but it wouldn't be a real RS model if it didn't have some power. The real draw of the RS 3 is its downright wacky engine setup. Its 2.5-liter turbocharged five cylinder engine (yes, five cylinders) outputs a beefy 394 horsepower and 368 pound-feet of torque. All of that translates to a 0-60 mph time of 3.8 seconds, and a top speed of 180 miles per hour. On the track, Audi clocked a 7.33.123 minute lap time on the Nürburgring.
Audi did a complete overhaul on the RS 3's suspension to ensure that it handled better than previous generations, making it a cornering machine and much more than a hopped-up Volkswagen. The upgraded suspension is accompanied by a number of driving modes that augment the Audi's handling characteristics for more performance-oriented driving, whether it's tackling long straightaways or the bendy parts of the track.
Fancy and fast
With a car as sporty as the RS 3, you'd expect an interior that features all the hallmarks of performance, like bucket seats, brightly colored stitching, and a flat-bottomed steering wheel. The Audi has all of those like it should, but it also has velour floor mats and Nappa leather accents on the seats. You can be fancy and fast.
Both the Sportback and sedan, according to Audi, will be assembled at Audi's plant in Ingolstadt, Germany, and you'll be able to order one at the end of this month. Strangely, the Sportback is the least expensive option, starting at $73,062 (66,000 euros). The Audi RS 3 sedan will set you back $75,276 (68,000 euros).
While it's unlikely most drivers will take their RS 3 around the Nürburgring, or even around the track in general, it's nice to know that Audi is spending no small amount of time and effort in making a wack-engined super hatchback that's ready for the job.