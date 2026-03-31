Every Electric Car Discontinued In 2026 (So Far)

Sales of electric vehicles in the U.S. are way down for numerous reasons, leading to some being discontinued. Foremost among them is the September 30, 2025 end of the $7,500 federal tax credit, which reduced the size of the EV market, leading to fewer sales. Another factor is ongoing uncertainty around tariffs that affect imported EVs, which also increases their cost.

For some EVs, it is simply a matter of too few sales to justify keeping them in a manufacturer's model range any longer. This can be a result of a given EV having spent a significant number of years on the market, or it can just be due to slow sales of that particular EV, causing its removal from the lineup. For all of these reasons, carmakers are culling their EV selections, cutting out individual vehicles that either no longer justify their presence or can't be sold at a profit in the current marketplace.

We will start with the latest EV casualty, which was just recently announced. The Volvo EX30, which our review found looked great but compromised on space, will be discontinued at the end of its run as a 2026 model. The EX30 came to our market in 2025, lasting just two model years. The Volvo EX30 was initially made in China, but high tariffs on China-made vehicles led to it being produced in Volvo's Belgian plant — until 25% tariffs that applied to all imported cars took effect. Sales for October 2025, the first month without the tax credit, saw only 184 EX30s sold.