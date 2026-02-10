This Car Earned Consumer Reports' First-Ever Perfect Score

You may know Consumer Reports as the nonprofit that tests and rates just about every item a consumer can buy. But what you may not have heard is that way back in 2015, the organization ran into a problem it never encountered before. A newly launched car at the time ended up scoring far too high and sort of broke the publication's road-test ratings. This was the Tesla Model S P85D, an all-wheel-drive electric sedan priced at roughly $127,820 – and it originally scored more than 100. It shouldn't have been possible, considering Consumer Reports normally capped ratings at 100. In fact, the organization had to go back and actually rework its scoring methodology just to account for this one anomaly.

After those adjustments, the P85D settled at a flat 100. That made it the first vehicle in the magazine's entire history to earn a perfect road-test score. And no, that doesn't mean it was a flawless automobile. Consumer Reports was pretty upfront about that. It noted that the interior materials weren't as plush as you'd expect for a six-figure price. And that grew even more apparent when something like the Mercedes S550, which scored 95+ and felt way more luxurious inside, was brought into the picture. The ride was also firmer and noisier compared to even the standard Model S. Long road trips were also troublesome because fast-charging stations were far less common back then. Worse, reliability was average, according to owner surveys at the time.

However, none of those caveats stopped Consumer Reports from calling the P85D "an automotive milepost". Fair to say, that kind of language — coming from an organization known for being more measured in its praise — said a lot.