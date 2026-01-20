This Car Brand Has Consumer Reports' Highest Customer Satisfaction Score For Driving

If you are someone looking to get yourself a new vehicle, a good place to start is with the automakers themselves. Some brands have better reputation than others when it comes to reliability, comfort, driving experience, and more, and if actual owners generally agree about a brand across all of its vehicles, clearly that brand is doing something very right to get that kind of consensus. A great resource for this is Consumer Reports, which surveys actual owners of vehicles for their experiences with the vehicle they drive, and it breaks up these findings into specific categories.

For some people, the most important thing about a car is how well it drives. This accounts for things like how well it handles on the road and how fast the vehicle can accelerate to a given speed. According to those surveyed by Consumer Reports, the one brand that stands at the top of the list in this respect is Tesla. Considering that Tesla exclusively builds electric vehicles, this placement should not be all that surprising. Before you get behind the wheel of Tesla, it is important to know that EVs famously reach high speeds very quickly, with a Tesla Model 3 getting from 0-60 mph in just three seconds. You actually need to be careful when pressing down on the accelerator, and since you aren't feeling or hearing the kick of an engine when gaining speed, you may end up driving far faster than you think you are. The turning of the steering wheel is equally smooth, as it is not mechanically connected to an axle but uses wiring for connection instead. It totally makes sense why Tesla tops this list.