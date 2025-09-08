5 Things You Need To Know Before Driving A Tesla For The First Time

Driving a Tesla requires no keys, or at least not the keys we're traditionally used to. The most convenient "key" supported on most models is your phone. The car can unlock automatically when a paired phone gets within Bluetooth range and then lock itself when you walk away. As a fallback option, you have a key card too. Perfect if your phone isn't available or you need to lend it to someone. The key card can unlock, lock, and start a Tesla. Tesla instructs you to press the card on the door pillar next to the driver's side and hop in. Now here's the slightly confusing part: You have two minutes from the moment you tap the card to start the car. Instead of turning a key or pressing a button, you have to hold down on the brake pedal.

You'll have to use the second way to authenticate if you miss that two-minute window. In most Tesla models, including the most recent versions of the Model S, Model X, and Model 3, the key card must be set down in a phone dock slot. After that, you're ready to hit that brake pedal and start driving. Older models sometimes feature unusual key card authentication slots. In the 2017-2023 Tesla Model 3, the RFID transmitter is tucked away under the lip of the console right behind your cup holders.

Take extra care with that RFID key card. One of the unexpected things the Flipper Zero hacking device can do is clone RFID cards — and that's just one example. While the threat of RFID-skimming isn't something that should keep you up at night, a simple Tesla hack easily unlocked cars in the past (and still does), so safeguard it well.