Everything You Need To Know About Tesla Insurance (And How It Compares To Other Providers)

More than just a car manufacturer, Tesla has also been in business as an independent insurance provider since 2021. Tesla broke into the insurance sector when it realized the prospect of high insurance premiums for Tesla vehicles was discouraging prospective buyers. The company stepped up to provide insurance itself, hoping to encourage more car sales by reducing the overall cost of owning a Tesla.

Tesla had dabbled in insurance before. In 2017, it launched InsureMyTesla in partnership with Liberty Mutual, before it was scrapped just two years later to focus on developing its own model, partnering with Markel Group's State National Insurance Company to provide insurance in California. The big difference between the previous attempt and its current offering is that it's no longer partnering with other insurance brokers — it's underwriting Tesla car insurance in-house.

As of this writing, Tesla insurance is only available in 12 states. Tesla's insurance uses telematics to monitor real-time driver behavior, except in California, where using tech to monitor a vehicle's location is prohibited by law. You can still get Tesla insurance in California, but your Smart Scores are provided for "educational purposes" only, and won't affect your premiums.

Using telematics to determine premium costs is known as usage-based insurance (UBI). Many of the biggest insurers use it, but Tesla has taken it to new and impressive levels made possible by its cars' technology. While other insurers may offer UBI as an optional alternative to traditional car insurance, with Tesla Insurance (unless you live in California) it's the only option.

Elon Musk wants to "turn a nightmare into a dream with Tesla Insurance." How does Tesla car insurance really compare to other car insurance options?