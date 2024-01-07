6 Unexpected Things The Flipper Zero Hacking Device Can Actually Do

Marketed as a multi-tool device for geeks, the Flipper Zero has taken the concept of 'small but mighty' to a whole new level. This portable hacking device boasts complex capabilities that have contributed significantly to its success. Factors such as ease of use, portability, a thriving community, and robust marketing strategies have catapulted the Flipper Zero into the limelight, making it a trending topic on platforms like TikTok, where it has garnered over a billion views on its hashtags. Despite its popularity, it's crucial to acknowledge the Flipper Zero's limitations when delving into its functionality. Surprisingly, existing platforms such as Arduino or Raspberry Pi can replicate a bulk of its functions using cheap and readily available add-on motherboards.

However, beyond its toy-like appearance, this tool has the potential to do some real damage. It can access control systems, manipulate radio protocols, and interact with infrared gadgets found in bank cards, public Wi-Fi networks, and mobile phones. If you own a Flipper Zero, we strongly advise staying on the right side of the law and using it primarily for learning purposes or as a security evaluation tool. Unauthorized access to systems and devices comes with significant responsibilities. Assuming you'll put your Flipper Zero to legitimate use, here are six unexpected things this hacking device can do.