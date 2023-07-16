Flipper Zero: Can This Hacking Device Really Do Everything TikTok Says It Can?

As of late, anyone who has wandered into TikTok's tech side has undoubtedly been exposed to the Flipper Zero. Videos of this tiny multi-purpose hacking tool have collectively accumulated tens of millions of views, and it's easy to see why. Audiences were captivated by the idea that such a small piece of hardware could do everything from hacking a television screen at a restaurant, opening a Tesla charging port, or even bypassing locked security gates.

Some, however, remain skeptical about the device's capabilities. And it's hard to blame them, as the rise of AI-generated content on TikTok, such as the alternate human history AI generative videos, makes it harder to distinguish fact from fiction with each passing day. A deeper look into the device's specifications indicates that the Flipper Zero is as versatile as people make it out to be. That being said, the device does have its limitations. It also isn't as revolutionary as some have made it out to be, but that may change.