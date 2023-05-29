TikTok Users Are Reimagining Alternative Human Histories With Generative AI

Many creators on TikTok have quickly embraced the use of Artificial Intelligence tools for their content, evidenced by the massive popularity of features like the AI green screen and the feature that gives you the ability to turn your photos into AI art. That was not the end of it by any means; these features, of course, inspired many viral trends and challenges, including but not limited to the AI Manga filter trend, which TikTokers used to generate anime versions of themselves, the AI face filter trend that combined the user's face with a random animal or object of their choice, and the trend with the AI portrait filter that generates a beautiful portrait using your face.

New AI trends just kept coming; the latest one is very thought-provoking and creative. TikTokers have created viral videos with pictures and accompanying textual descriptions of what the world would look like if human history were changed. Most of these videos try to explore different narratives by changing important details of specific historical events, for example, the victors of a pretty significant conflict in human history. It proves that we've only barely scratched the surface of what we could do with the help of AI.