10 Things You Should Know Before Buying A Tesla (New Or Used)

Ever since the first Tesla drove onto the scene in 2008, the automobile manufacturer has been turning heads and turning out wallets. From the distinctive look to onboard features like an autopilot system that's the closest to self-driving most of us will get, there's a lot to like about Teslas. There are some downsides, too, however, including how expensive they can be.

Though Teslas started at a higher price point than other electric or hybrid vehicles, prices eventually dropped due to competition. In fact, for 2024, Tesla wasn't the biggest EV seller; that title went to BYD, a Chinese company that produces cars, electronics, and more.

Whatever the price tag these days, driving a Tesla will definitely earn you some attention. Yet there is a lot to consider when shopping for a new or used Tesla. Because prices tend to fluctuate — a fact that CEO Elon Musk says is inevitable due to supply and demand — you'll want to know all the details possible before forking over the cash to drive a Tesla home (or have it delivered).