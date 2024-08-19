Tesla Doesn't Use Real Leather, So What Is It?

Tesla vehicles have some very cool interior features, including seat upholstery that is called "vegan leather," which sounds like an oxymoron. How can it be both vegan and leather? Well, there's actually a story behind Tesla interiors that traces back to a stakeholder meeting in 2015. PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) was present and apparently asked Tesla to become the first car manufacturer to remove all leather from its vehicles. Supposedly, the question hit a nerve, and by 2017, Tesla had completely removed cowhide from the seats of its cars, followed by the steering wheel covers a little later.

Tesla's switch to vegan leather was great for those who care about the environment, but what about the ownership experience? Is vegan leather as good as real leather when used as a seat and steering wheel covering? And what is it really made of? All vegan leather is either synthetic, like the vinyl seat material you may have experienced, or organic, meaning its made from plants like bamboo, eucalyptus, or cactus.

Since organic vegan leather hasn't yet been made durable or profitable enough to scale up for major commercial production, Tesla uses synthetic vegan leather . It's made using a combination of petroleum compounds and plastic chemicals to produce a polyurethane material. This polyurethane is created by taking polyester fabric and adding adhesive to it, with a top layer adding whatever color or other details the manufacturer wants to the material.

