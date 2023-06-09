Things You Should Stop Doing With Your Tesla Immediately

One of the key reasons that Teslas have exploded in popularity over the past few years is that driving one is a very different experience to driving any traditional car. They're packed with fun features and useful innovations that benefit from regular updates, and their designs remain distinctive even in an increasingly crowded field of EV competitors. However, these differences mean that anyone who's unfamiliar with the quirks of driving or being a passenger in a Tesla can unwittingly cause damage to their vehicle by doing simple things that might seem intuitive for any other, more traditional car.

Every Tesla model has its own distinct quirks that are best researched by looking through owners' forums or Tesla's user manual, but here we're only focusing on things that affect all models of Tesla to some degree. Some are only minor risks that, in a worst-case scenario, might cost a few hundred dollars at your local Tesla center to put right. Others could cause much more significant damage and result in a bigger dent in your wallet.