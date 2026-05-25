These Early 1900s EV Charging Stations Look Strangely Modern

It's easy to assume that vehicles all had internal combustion engines until very recently. Gasoline and petrol engines were the standard for decades, after all, so why would early vehicles be any different? In reality, the early days of the automobile era were more varied than you might expect, and even featured a range of electric cars. Yes, despite electric vehicles not truly taking off until the 21st century, the first electric vehicles are much older than you think; drivers in the 1900s were going around town in electric vehicles — and where there are EVs, there are charging stations.

One such station, visible in the image above, was the creation of General Electric. Formally called the mercury arc rectifier, it took alternating current and sent it through vaporized mercury in a glass tube. This converted it into direct current, which powered up the EV's battery. The woman in the image, who's charging a Columbia Mark 68 Victrola, is standing at the control panel, which allowed a user to adjust power levels.

These chargers could be installed everywhere, including homes, businesses, and public parking garages, supporting the electric vehicle boom of the early 20th century. While 21st-century EV chargers have come a long way from where they were, the basic building blocks are all still there, and it's fascinating to see.