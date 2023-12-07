Can Stellantis Succeed Where Tesla Failed Making EV Battery Swaps Practical

The ability to quickly swap out an electric car's battery seeks to address two main issues. The first issue is the speed at which an EV charges. Even the fastest Tesla Supercharger takes up to half an hour to charge a drained battery completely. Secondly, it makes replacing a bad battery significantly easier down the road. To pioneer battery-swapping tech, a field in which Tesla has not made significant strides, Stellantis is teaming up with Ample, a company laser-focused on battery-swapping tech. Ample's goal is to make EVs more accessible by making it an easier process to own, charge, and repair if necessary.

Starting as early as next year in Europe, Stellantis will be fitting Fiat 500e cars that are part of its car-sharing fleet with the tech needed to swap in a fully charged battery in as little as five minutes. The pilot program will consist of 100 Fiat 500e EVs with Ample's modular battery architecture in Madrid, Spain.