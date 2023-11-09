Breakthrough Battery Promises Polestar 100 Miles Of Electric Range In Just 5 Minutes

The time it takes to charge an electric vehicle could be a sticking point for a lot of people trying to make the switch over to an EV. After all, filling up at the gas station takes just a minute or two and you're on your way. Even with a Tesla Supercharger handy, charging up to 200 miles of range takes upwards of 15 minutes.

That's not a long time if you want to hang out at a charging station for a few minutes and grab a snack, but it's an eternity when you're in a hurry. Even with more and more automakers adopting the NACS plug that Superchargers use, that's still longer than parking at the pump.

Polestar, maker of less-than-conventional EVs, has teamed up with StoreDot — a company that specializes in fast charging technology — to pioneer an EV that can replenish 100 miles of range in just five minutes. XFC (Extreme Fast Charging) batteries are at the core of the new technology, and StoreDot and Polestar are claiming that it will have a prototype ready as early as next year.