Clean Any And Every Kind Of Floor With Tineco Floor Cleaners And Vacuum Mops

As the supporting force of your home, your floor can endure quite a bit, to put it mildly. Dropped drinks and food, caked-on dust, tracked-in mud; all of this and more can result in some pretty stubborn messes, far too stubborn to be defeated with a quick vacuum pass or casual scrubbing. When you've got contaminants that absolutely refuse to budge, go for the top-shelf option: the Tineco FLOOR ONE S9 Artist Steam.

The Tineco FLOOR ONE S9 Artist Steam is a next-generation floor cleaning device, equipped with everything you could possibly need to clean just about any mess or stain you can think of. It looks simple at a glance, which helps it blend in with modern home aesthetics, but under the hood is a true cleaning machine. The centerpiece of this device is its HyperSteam technology, which fires off powerful bursts of steam at up to 284 degrees Fahrenheit. That intense heat is more than enough to dissolve even the oldest, most stubborn stains. Since all the cleaning is done with steam, you don't need to worry about harsh chemicals messing up your floor or endangering pets and small children.

Once the worst of the stain is taken care of, the Tineco FLOOR ONE S9 Artist Steam's brush mopping system handles the rest, employing a high-speed wash with clean water and capturing particulates with a DualBlock anti-tangle roller brush. With SmoothDrive 360 degree flexibility and HyperStretch lay-flat adjustment, you can reach every single nook and cranny of your floor, ensuring no stain can escape.

Once you're done cleaning, place the Tineco FLOOR ONE S9 Artist Steam in its charging dock and let it take care of itself. FlashDry self-cleaning technology will power-wash the roller and dry it out with clean, heated water and air in just five minutes, all while the battery rapidly recharges.

If your floor is in dire need of a deep cleaning, you can pick up the Tineco FLOOR ONE S9 Artist Steam on either Amazon or Tineco's website. Don't forget to use early bird discount code TINS9ARTIST for 5% off between July 17 and July 27.