Clean Any And Every Kind Of Floor With Tineco Floor Cleaners And Vacuum Mops
In your home, your floor is the unsung hero. Whether it's hardwood, tile, or carpet, your floor keeps you and your lifestyle propped up, literally, and the least it deserves is a nice, thorough scrubbing once in a while. Unfortunately, going at it with a rag and a bucket of water is woefully inefficient, and a cheap vacuum cleaner won't help much, either. Tineco, a power player in the home appliance scene, understands that very well, which is why it has worked for over a decade to create the next generation of home upkeep devices.
The latest and greatest of Tineco's many developments is the Tineco FLOOR ONE S9 Artist Steam, the ultimate home cleaning tool that blasts away stubborn stains with a burst of refreshing steam cleaning power. If you're not sure you need that much power, don't worry, as Tineco products are accommodating of all lifestyles and price points. If you need a cleaner that's a little simpler, you can try the Tineco FLOOR ONE S9 Artist PRO. For those who prefer a more traditional vacuum mop, the Tineco FLOOR ONE S7 PRO or FLOOR ONE Switch S6 Stretch may be just what you're looking for.
No stain can escape from the Tineco FLOOR ONE S9 Artist Steam
As the supporting force of your home, your floor can endure quite a bit, to put it mildly. Dropped drinks and food, caked-on dust, tracked-in mud; all of this and more can result in some pretty stubborn messes, far too stubborn to be defeated with a quick vacuum pass or casual scrubbing. When you've got contaminants that absolutely refuse to budge, go for the top-shelf option: the Tineco FLOOR ONE S9 Artist Steam.
The Tineco FLOOR ONE S9 Artist Steam is a next-generation floor cleaning device, equipped with everything you could possibly need to clean just about any mess or stain you can think of. It looks simple at a glance, which helps it blend in with modern home aesthetics, but under the hood is a true cleaning machine. The centerpiece of this device is its HyperSteam technology, which fires off powerful bursts of steam at up to 284 degrees Fahrenheit. That intense heat is more than enough to dissolve even the oldest, most stubborn stains. Since all the cleaning is done with steam, you don't need to worry about harsh chemicals messing up your floor or endangering pets and small children.
Once the worst of the stain is taken care of, the Tineco FLOOR ONE S9 Artist Steam's brush mopping system handles the rest, employing a high-speed wash with clean water and capturing particulates with a DualBlock anti-tangle roller brush. With SmoothDrive 360 degree flexibility and HyperStretch lay-flat adjustment, you can reach every single nook and cranny of your floor, ensuring no stain can escape.
Once you're done cleaning, place the Tineco FLOOR ONE S9 Artist Steam in its charging dock and let it take care of itself. FlashDry self-cleaning technology will power-wash the roller and dry it out with clean, heated water and air in just five minutes, all while the battery rapidly recharges.
The Tineco FLOOR ONE S9 Artist PRO keeps things a little simpler
While the Tineco FLOOR ONE S9 Artist Steam is undoubtedly the highlight of its series, Tineco is conscious of the fact that not everyone wants or needs a super-powered steam-launching floor cleaner in their lives. If you're not sure you need the full scope of that cleaner's functions or just aren't certain about the price point, don't worry; there are simpler options available. If you want a more straightforward floor cleaner, try the Tineco FLOOR ONE S9 Artist PRO model.
While this model lacks the steam cleaning function of the Tineco FLOOR ONE S9 Artist Steam, it still has all of the rest of that model's features for a healthy floor cleaning session, including the DualBlock anti-tangle roller brush, dual-sided edge cleaning for getting into those tight corners, and a high-speed washing system for spraying water and scrubbing it off the floor in a single, swift motion.
Prefer a more traditional approach? Try the Tineco FLOOR ONE S7 PRO or FLOOR ONE Switch S6 Stretch
If you're worried about wasting water with a powerful cleaner like the Tineco FLOOR ONE S9 Artist Steam, it is worth noting that the device's iLoop smart sensor automatically adjusts its water usage based on the amount of dirt and contaminants it detects. Even so, if you'd prefer to go the old-fashioned approach with a wet and dry vacuum cleaner rather than a dedicated floor cleaner, Tineco has products for that as well. Specifically, it has the Tineco FLOOR ONE S7 PRO and FLOOR ONE Switch S6 Stretch wet and dry vacuum cleaners.
The Tineco FLOOR ONE S7 PRO is a nice, straightforward wet and dry vacuum cleaner, great for ensuring cleanliness and hygiene in your home. The device's balanced-pressure water flow system employs continuous clean water washing and dirty water recycling, cycling water 450 times per minute. The self-wringing brush roller quickly captures any dirt and debris it rolls over, sucking it all up into the dirty water tank via a simple flat tube design. As an added perk, the Tineco FLOOR ONE S7 PRO is equipped with the SmoothPower self-propulsion system, making it easier to both push and pull the device across the floor. Afterwards, the self-cleaning cycle deep-cleans the brush and tube, utilizing centrifugal drying to finish up without leaving a musty odor.
The Tineco FLOOR ONE Switch S6 Stretch, meanwhile, is an all-in-one wet and dry vacuum cleaning system. In a single bundle, you get a floor cleaner and vacuum cleaner, the latter of which comes with various attachments for capturing debris and dust in various nooks and elevations. The secret is the detachable SwitchPro motor unit, which can be popped off and onto either device as necessary with the simple flip of a switch.
You can find the Tineco FLOOR ONE S7 PRO and Tineco FLOOR ONE Switch S6 Stretch on Tineco's website.