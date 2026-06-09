Google Maps Vs. Apple Maps: Which Is The Best Navigation App In 2026?

What else are cars for if not to get us from point A to point B? It's a principle that seems straightforward until you hit the road and realize just how sprawling it really is. Many journeys, ranging from simple grocery runs to cross-country road trips, involve a huge number of variables. Back in the day, you had a road atlas and talk radio stations to warn you of routes to avoid. We've moved on a bit since then.

Enter the Digital Age, where just about every modern car features some sort of GPS capability — unless you opt for a car without a touchscreen, but even those have methods of integrating navigation, among other modern conveniences. For everyone else, though, it's as easy as plugging in the destination and following directions. Several companies offer such services, and today I'll be taking a look at two of the most popular.

I have to defer credit here: I wrote this article with help from my other half. For the past five years, her career was split between rideshare services and DoorDash. I, myself, delivered goods across interstate lines for another seven years; we both used various navigation apps over the years, and intimately know what features we both want and wish we had. For our money, we prefer Apple Maps: In my girlfriend's words, "I want simplicity, readability, and usability. Apple Maps offers just that — a clean, easy-to-use interface with none of the distractions from the road or information overload offered by other applications."

But Google Maps offers a compelling alternative, thanks to its plethora of features and excellent datasets derived from user data worldwide. Let's dive in and explore both apps in depth, where I'll weigh in with our professional and personal experiences.