You're Missing Out If You Haven't Tried These Google Maps Tricks

Most people use Google Maps to take them where they want to go, but if you're limiting the times you open it to just directions, you're missing out on some of the app's most valuable features. Google Maps gives you a data-rich glimpse into the world around you. Along with navigation, you can use the app to find points of interest, information about local businesses, real-time traffic, and other helpful details — all in a way that's tailored and personalized to your preferences.

Even with "basic" functions like getting directions, Google Maps gives you more than one way to use them. For instance, you can get directions based on your method of transportation, such as driving a car, taking a bus, or even walking on foot. It also gives you the option to save your favorite routes and destinations so you can embark on your journey faster. And while you could use other navigation apps, it's hard to ignore just how much Google gives you in a single tool. Here's a closer look at 10 cool Google Maps tricks that will help you get more out of the app, no matter where you want to go.