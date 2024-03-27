Augmented Reality Explained: How It Works

Augmented Reality (AR), unlike virtual reality (VR), integrates digital information within a user's environment. It provides an interactive version of the real world, offering functionality from entertainment to education, with many different industries using AR devices. Ever since Apple released its Vision Plus headset on February 2, 2024 — despite some big complaints — AR has become an even bigger topic of discussion.

A computer scientist at Harvard named Ivan Sutherland developed the first augmented reality technology in 1968, but the tech didn't find its first commercial application until 2008. A German ad agency created an ad for a Mini in a physical magazine. When readers held up the ad to a computer's camera, the BMW appeared on their monitor. The ad served as a physical marker that prompted computers to project a virtual version of the car, allowing users to look at the car from different angles.

Augmented reality largely found mainstream popularity in 2016 when Niantic launched the "Pokémon Go" app, blending real-world surroundings with the mythical creatures of the game. Ever since then, it has been easy to find apps utilizing augmented reality on smartphones. Headsets also allow AR enthusiasts to take the technology to the next level, but how does this technology work?