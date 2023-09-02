10 Of The Best Augmented Reality Apps On Android You Need To Try

Augmented reality (AR) has a rich history that dates back to 1968 when Ivan Sutherland and Bob Sproull introduced one of the inaugural AR headsets. This device projected graphical data via a heads-up display. However, like many technologies of the 1960s, it was cumbersome and not feasible for everyday use. AR overlays digital content — be it video, 3D models, sound, or images — on top of our real-world environment.

In the present day, AR is ubiquitously integrated into our daily lives, often without us even noticing. Countless applications harness the power of AR displays for diverse purposes, ranging from commerce and banking to entertainment. AR has undeniably evolved into a staple technology for humans.

Today, we present an exploration of AR through the lens of 10 of the best augmented reality apps on Android you need to try that are revolutionizing our interaction with the world around us. These apps, spanning from gaming, to makeovers and interior design, provide immersive experiences that harmoniously merge the digital with the tangible.