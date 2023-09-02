10 Of The Best Augmented Reality Apps On Android You Need To Try
Augmented reality (AR) has a rich history that dates back to 1968 when Ivan Sutherland and Bob Sproull introduced one of the inaugural AR headsets. This device projected graphical data via a heads-up display. However, like many technologies of the 1960s, it was cumbersome and not feasible for everyday use. AR overlays digital content — be it video, 3D models, sound, or images — on top of our real-world environment.
In the present day, AR is ubiquitously integrated into our daily lives, often without us even noticing. Countless applications harness the power of AR displays for diverse purposes, ranging from commerce and banking to entertainment. AR has undeniably evolved into a staple technology for humans.
Today, we present an exploration of AR through the lens of 10 of the best augmented reality apps on Android you need to try that are revolutionizing our interaction with the world around us. These apps, spanning from gaming, to makeovers and interior design, provide immersive experiences that harmoniously merge the digital with the tangible.
Google Lens
Google Lens, a standout in the expansive Google ecosystem, illustrates the synergy of augmented reality (AR) and machine learning. At its core, Google Lens operates as a visual search engine. By directing your camera at an object, the app can discern it, providing relevant data from the web. This ranges from identifying landmarks to artwork, and flowers to clothing.
The app's text recognition capability is impressive, helping users with tedious tasks like scanning business card details, translating foreign languages, or connecting to Wi-Fi networks. For shopaholics, Google Lens can be your own personal shopper. Just point it at apparel or accessories, and it will scout similar products online, even offering price comparisons. In collaboration with Google Maps, it improves navigation by superimposing directions, business insights, and reviews on your live camera feed. Dining out? Google Lens will scan menus to highlight popular dishes and proffer user reviews.
The magic behind Google Lens' AR lies in its ability to overlay digital data on top of the real world in real-time. By processing visual data and juxtaposing it with its vast database, it presents relevant insights on your screen. This continual learning and refining process is driven by advanced machine learning algorithms and Google's vast data troves.
Google Lens offers tangible benefits beyond simply satisfying curiosity. It can help students with research, travelers in unfamiliar locales, or even people with simplifying daily chores. Its integration with other Google services amplifies its utility, making it more than just an app — it's a window into the future of visual-centric searches.
Google Translate
Google Translate is a powerful tool engineered to break down language barriers through instantaneous translations. Leveraging the augmented reality (AR) framework, users can simply aim their camera at foreign text, and in a blink, the translation appears, superimposed over the original content. This capability is an invaluable asset for globetrotters navigating unfamiliar terrains, and deciphering street signs, menus, and other written materials in languages they might not understand.
Beneath its user-friendly interface, Google Translate harnesses the power of optical character recognition (OCR) to extract text from visuals. This is then paired with advanced machine learning algorithms to ensure the utmost accuracy in translations.
Beyond text, the app is equipped with a voice translation feature, enabling users to vocalize phrases and receive immediate translations — ideal for on-the-spot dialogues. A standout feature is its offline functionality, delivering translations even without an internet connection. This makes Google Translate an essential companion for travelers and individuals fluent in multiple languages.
Pokémon Go
Numerous games have ventured into incorporating AR into their gameplay mechanics. The Nintendo 3DS utilized a camera and AR cards to project a 3D image on its screen. While various other games dabbled with this emerging technology, Pokémon Go is the one that has truly stood the test of time.
Developed by Niantic, Pokémon Go integrates map data into the game to establish real-world Pokémon Gyms and specific locations. Players can venture to these spots and, using AR, capture Pokémon as if they existed in our world. This immersive experience occasionally led to funny scenarios, such as capturing a Bulbasaur in a salad bowl or a Charmander playfully positioned in a bucket of water.
Upon its initial release, Pokémon Go was relatively simplistic, primarily centered around catching Pokémon. Fast forward to today, and the game boasts a plethora of features, including quests, legendary Pokémon encounters, Team Rocket confrontations, Raids, and much more.
This worldwide sensation exemplifies the potential of AR when used as an enhancing element in gaming. Rather than making AR the focal point — which could have rendered it nothing more than a short lived gimmick —Pokémon Go seamlessly integrated it as an enjoyable addition, without making it the crux of gameplay.
IKEA
The IKEA app is a useful tool for enthusiasts of the well-known Swedish furniture brand. It offers a variety of features designed to streamline both online shopping and in-store navigation through IKEA's intricate layouts. A notable component of this app is the "IKEA Kreativ" functionality. With this feature, users are presented with a variety of blank room templates to unleash their creativity, no matter whether L-shaped, square, rectangular, or any other uniquely contoured shape. For a more personalized experience, users can log in and scan their own living spaces, importing their precise layout into the app.
Utilizing AR, users can then populate these virtual spaces with any item from IKEA's extensive catalog. The interface is user-friendly and intuitive. For instance, if a room requires a sofa, users can easily choose its style and color, and position it within the 3D visualization provided by the app.
Every item from IKEA's catalog can be integrated into this AR space, allowing for swift adjustments as users craft their ideal room. Once satisfied with the design, users can easily add their selections to the shopping cart and execute a purchase directly within the app.
ModiFace
For individuals seeking a true facial transformation, ModiFace offers a sophisticated platform to experiment with various looks before settling on a final choice. Using the power of augmented reality (AR), the ModiFace app enables users to modify their photographs with a myriad of hairstyles, attire, and cosmetics.
Popular beauty conglomerates such as L'Oréal and Maybelline have integrated ModiFace's cutting-edge software into their digital experiences. This technology not only offers hairstyle and makeup simulations, but also provides personalized skin treatment recommendations based on individual skin types and tones. Whether one has oily or dry skin, the software gauges it and suggests appropriate products.
New and emerging businesses are also tapping into ModiFace's capabilities to offer customized beauty solutions. Users have the luxury to fine-tune makeup shades to their preference and visualize them through AR, ensuring the desired outcome. Moreover, ModiFace serves as a virtual makeup tutor, offering guided, step-by-step tutorials for those who want to experiment but lack the skills.
While ModiFace has a comprehensive commercial toolkit, it offers many of its features at no cost through the Hair Makeover app. This user-friendly application allows users to capture a photo and instantly modify hairstyles and makeup. For a touch of fun, there's even a "cartoonify" feature, transforming users into anime-inspired avatars.
SketchAR
SketchAR is an incredible tool that can help improve your art no matter what your skill level. Utilizing the power of AR, SketchAR offers real-time visualization of your artwork, catering to both educational purposes and sheer enjoyment.
When the AR camera is activated, the application guides users through each stroke line by line, enabling the creation of intricate artwork. This step-by-step assistance ensures that even those with minimal artistic experience can create impressive illustrations with ease.
The application also features weekly challenges, where users are presented with drawing tasks tailored to hone their artistic skills. SketchAR is a fantastic platform for those aspiring to master the art of drawing. While a majority of the app's features are accessible for free, SketchAR also provides a premium subscription. Subscribers benefit from an extensive library of over 660+ individual lessons, a feature to record time-lapse videos of their drawing process, an array of brush and palette tools, and supplementary AR drawing filters. The premium membership is priced at $7.99 per week or an annual fee of $69.99.
YouCam Makeup
YouCam Makeup harnesses the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and AR to touch up and enhance your photographs, delivering both professional-grade and fun results directly within the app. With YouCam Makeup, you can unleash your inner makeup artist, and experiment with various makeup looks, skincare routines, and hair colors. It is the perfect app for those looking to try a new style or simply have fun. No matter whether you're exploring a fresh aesthetic or indulging in a complete makeover, this app is your canvas.
At its core, YouCam Makeup allows users to experiment with an extensive range of makeup configurations. Whether working with a live camera feed or a pre-existing photo, the app ensures pristine image quality complemented by a vast selection of customization options.
If you just want to play around with the app, there are a lot of fun AR and AI technology options. With a simple image, YouCam Makeup can automatically create an animated avatar based on a photograph of yourself. It can also completely alter your fashion style using AR to superimpose AI-generated fashion styles over your image.
YouCam Makeup offers a premium membership for $4.99 a month or $24.99 with annual billing. This premium membership unlocks access to several other features like object removal, teeth whitening, animations, blemish removal, more makeup options, and eye touch-ups.
Work Link by Scope AR
Work Link is probably one of the more exciting and practical uses to emerge for AR. Work Link's aim is to give detailed step-by-step instructions to a workforce using AR. For example, if there's a system that requires a set procedure to troubleshoot or check for maintenance the Work Link software and app can be used to create a detailed step-by-step guide on exactly how to perform the procedure with guided information.
When conducting maintenance on machinery such as a generator or engine, the app can overlay an AR illustration onto the equipment, pinpointing the exact components to inspect at each phase. Furthermore, if the machinery is prone to particular errors or malfunctions, the app can proactively alert the user during the relevant maintenance step.
The app's real-world practicality really puts AR technology to good use. Users can also connect directly with expert team members who will be able to see exactly what they're seeing and help troubleshoot. Work Link is mainly used for commercial purposes, but the app does offer individual licenses for users who want to test drive the software or create their own AR overlays and tutorials.
Star Walk 2
Star Walk 2 is an app that you might initially download out of curiosity, but leave on your phone because of how cool it is. As you might have guessed from the name, Star Walk 2 uses location data and augmented reality to create a 3D image of the constellations and celestial bodies that can be seen from your exact location.
Whether you're camping in the forest or simply away from city lights, this app gives you the power to identify constellations using your phone's camera combined with the AR interface. An intriguing feature allows users to adjust the temporal settings of the overlay, providing insights into the positioning of stars at any given hour. Star Walk 2 is one of the best Android apps for astronomy, an educational tool for family outings, and a unique way to add a touch of wonder to a romantic evening.
Star Walk 2 has several different add-ons available for a one-time purchase. Removing ads costs $2.99, while all of the other features are just $0.99 each. These include various overlays like 3D constellation views, deep sky objects, satellite locations, and fun facts about planets. There is also a bundle that gives users access to everything the app has to offer for $5.99. Alternatively, there is also a monthly subscription option for $0.99 a month, but it's not recommended since the price of the bundle is cheaper.
Augment
For those in search of a comprehensive 3D modeling and augmented reality (AR) platform, Augment is a solid solution. The app serves as a gateway to the expansive services available on their primary website. Augment is another B2B AR solution, enabling users to craft 3D representations of virtually any object using just a handful of photographs. These 3D models can then be dynamically interacted with through AR.
This platform is perfect for professionals such as designers, mechanics, or burgeoning businesses aiming to develop 3D models or intricate tutorials. Augment's capability to effortlessly produce and incorporate AR models stands out in its field.
The app's user interface is designed for ease of use. Users can browse a catalog of public models, and upon selection, animate these models using AR directly on their mobile devices. These AR models can be rotated, repositioned, and resized according to user requirements, all while maintaining fluid animations and user-friendly controls. For businesses, pricing commences at around $10 per month. Additionally, Augment offers a special plan for educators, priced at roughly half the standard business rate.