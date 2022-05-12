What's The Difference Between VR And AR?

Virtual reality has been growing in popularity, with tons of headsets on the market that allow people to experience immersive digital worlds. If you're just now learning about the technology behind exploring these virtual environments, you may have discovered the terms VR and AR. Although similar, these two types of technology work in very different ways to alter your experience with reality. Namely, the differences lie in how much physical reality is included in the experience.

VR stands for virtual reality, whereas AR stands for augmented reality. Virtual reality is certainly the most immersive of the two, requiring a full headset and, for the most part, putting you in an entirely different virtual world than the physical reality around you. Augmented reality, on the other hand, combines virtual elements with physical reality using a camera, such as the one on your smartphone or tablet. This puts virtual objects in the world you see around you. It's less immersive than VR but can still be a pretty intriguing experience with unique use cases.