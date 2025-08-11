11 Powerful Ways To Use Google Maps (Other Than For Directions)

Pretty much everyone has used Google Maps to get from Point A to Point B. It might be your go-to daily map app, or just something you only use when traveling. Millions of people rely on this app to find their way around, but if this is the only way you use it, you're barely scratching the surface of what Google's flagship GPS can do for you. There are lots of Google Maps features that can change how you use the app, making it do way more than spit out turn-by-turn directions.

That said, even when you're using it for its main purpose, this app can greatly enhance your travels. Think of it as a local discovery tool: A crowdsourced goldmine of information about the businesses, services, and events that surround you. It's also a great traffic monitor and a boon when you're looking for a parking spot. It's no secret that Google Maps' features can make life easier for daily commuters, and these 11 examples perfectly illustrate why you should use it to move through the world.